Nov. 20, 1919
A fatal accident occurred on the narrow-gauge railroad of the Cummer and Diggins Lumber Company, Wednesday afternoon, when the inbound train of logging cars ran off the track near this city and the locomotive fell upon Mr. W. Van Natter, causing his death. Mr. Van Natter, who is 76 years old, had been employed by the lumber company at one of their farms in Boon Township, where he had been building a barn. He finished his work on the farm several days ago and had been out inspecting the job. He started for Cadillac riding in the cab of the locomotive of the logging train. When nearing the city the locomotive ran off the track, and turned over. The engineer and fireman managed to jump clear of the overturned engine, but Mr. Van Natter was not so fortunate. He was caught under the heavy steel and killed. Mr. Van Natter lived in the North Park addition to Cadillac and leaves a wife and nine children.
Nov. 20, 1969
If you’re on the inside looking out the weatherman has been more than generous with the snow the past 24 hours, but if you’re on the outside it’s another story. Two inches of the fluffy stuff descended on the Cadillac area, but that was really minor compared to some areas in the state that have reported up to 12 inches on the ground. Gaylord reported the top figure which is the highest in the United States, except for mountain reports. Back in Cadillac the one-man night crew applied salt during the night and when the four scraper trucks started out at 5 a.m. today the control of the snow was a routine matter. When the remainder of the street department crew reported for work at 7 a.m. today, they completed their work to clear all the major streets within the city. Because of the snowfall Caberfae announced that one ski run and possibly more would be open this weekend. On the traffic scene two drivers skidded into the ditch in the area and the snowfall Wednesday night was reportedly a factor in a fatal road crash west of Cadillac. In the temperature readings, Detroiters shivered through a 32-degree shift of mercury from Wednesday’s high of 52 to the overnight low of 20 degrees. Cadillac adjusted to a 31 degree change from 51 to 20 degrees between Wednesday and today. Lansing took the coldest spot in the state honors with a 14 degree reading and four inches of snow.
Nov. 20, 1994
Police called off a helicopter and boat search of Lake Mitchell after it failed to turn up a boater reported clinging to an overturned craft. The search was the most dramatic response to a slew of emergency calls Friday, as winds of more than 60 miles per hour drowned power lines, fanned fires and damaged trees and property. A noon caller to 911 reported seeing a small watercraft overturned in the choppy water of Lake Mitchell, state police said. State police, Cadillac Police, the Cherry Grove Fire Department and divers from the Wexford Area Dive Team responded to the shores of Lake Mitchell, setting up a command post at the Mitchell State Park boat launch. The U.S. Coast Guard sent a helicopter from its Traverse City station, to search from the air for evidence of a capsized boat. Lt. Andrew Baker of the Cadillac state police post said the caller was interviewed again after the search began, and told police he believed he saw a man clinging to a small fishing boat. The caller said the boat was thrown into the air by a large swell, giving him a clear view of it. “We’re just unable to verify it,‘ Baker said.
