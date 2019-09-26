Sept. 26, 1919
Charles Hinsley, of Sherman, a beekeeper, was arrested Thursday by Verne Haskins, state inspector of apiaries. Mr. Hinsley was charged with allowing his bees to build crosscombs. It appears from the evidence that there is a state law for the protection of bees and the promotion of bee culture that requires beekeepers to furnish their bees with foundation comb for the brood-sections of the hives. The foundation comb is made from beeswax, artificially formed in cellular regularity and it is stated the bees will continue building the comb in the regular manner of the foundation. This prevents the comb from filling the bottom of the hive and permits the inspectors to remove each brood comb and examine the embryo bees for diseased specimens. Hinsley’s bees built cross-combs and the inspector could not take out a section of comb without removing the entire brooding floor of the hive. This he did and found no evidence of disease. His duty required him to take out a warrant for the arrest of Hinsley, who was fined the nominal sum of $2 in Recorder’s court.
Sept. 26, 1969
Signs directing traffic to Cadillac and Ludington are to be placed on the U.S. 10 freeway southeast of Clare, according to information supplied to the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce by Michigan Department of State Highways. Robert Jones, chamber manager, said the announcement came as a result of a meeting held earlier this month with highway officials. The proposed sign would read “Cadillac - Ludington, Next Left‘ and would be situated on the route used by a quarter of a million cars each year, Jones said. There is a similar sign on U.S. 27 south of Clare, Jones said, but many motorists traveling on U.S. 10 from the east side of the state fail to catch the turnoff, stop at an information center some four miles north and are unable to turn back on the highway to come to Cadillac without a long drive out of their way. Jones said this announcement saved the chamber about $1,800 which was the estimated cost of an alternative plan: locally financing erection of a billboard in that area.
Sept. 26, 1994
Cadillac should again have two major lumber yards by the beginning of the year, along with as many as 35 new full- and part-time jobs. Construction of Erb Lumber yard at the southeast corner of U.S. 131 and M-115 should begin within two weeks, said Manager Bob Dontje. Completion is expected in January, weather permitting. The parcel was rezoned to allow the long-rumored lumber outlet some time ago, but Dontje said land purchases were just completed. “We’ve been thinking about this for three or four years, but it was just the timing, getting things lined up,‘ he said. The 6,000 square-foot showroom, warehouse and storage buildings will total twice the building space of the company’s Manton location, he said, and most lumber will be under cover. The showroom will house kitchen and bath displays, doors and windows, hardware and other items, geared mainly toward builders. Dontje said the Erb Lumber construction office now located in Haring Township will remain open until the new lumber yard is ready. The larger facility south of Cadillac will take the company out of the busy north end and made sense for the business, he said. “We probably ship 75% of our material into Cadillac or surrounding areas, to have a facility there is better for us,‘ he said. “Plus Cadillac is growing and it needs another lumber yard.‘
