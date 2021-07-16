July 16, 1921
Fire wardens in this section of the state and in the territory to the north — any place where there are forests and danger of forest fires — are conducting propaganda to urge everyone to be careful of setting fires. "It is easier to prevent fires than to put them out," is the slogan heralded by the fire wardens. If every person would consider himself a special deputy whose job it is to prevent fires or to spread the gospel of fire prevention there would be fewer large fires and a corresponding decrease in loss from this source. One farmer stated that a pasture burned over about five years ago and to this day has not flourished as before. "There is a corner of this area where the fire did not burn," said this man, "and that corner is twice as luxuriant as the burned-over portion." This experience refutes the time-worn and fallacious belief held by many that it does the land good to have it burned over. The roots of the grass become so dry that the entire plant is destroyed, roots and all and the humus is absolutely taken from the soil, say the farmers. Grand Traverse supervisors are asking the railroads to establish a fire patrol during dry weather to follow every train and put out small fires immediately. Other county boards also are being advised of their action and are requesting co-operation. The Manistee and Northeastern line is the only one which has signified its intention of establishing such patrols, although railroad officials have responded to the suggestion in a friendly manner. Supervisors in other counties are favorably impressed with the idea and it is expected that similar action will be taken at a later meeting.
July 16, 1996
Curtis Martin is getting ready for the biggest change he's made since buying JD's Sport Shop in Cadillac last November — moving the entire store into the former H.L. Green building. The Cadillac City Council must approve the move first, at a public hearing on the lease set for Aug. 5. Public hearings are required for sale or lease of city property. The city bought the abandoned building from its corporate owner in a joint renovation project with the non-profit Downtown Fund. JD's proposed lease is for the northern unit of three that were carved out of the old H.L. Green building. City officials have been trying to lease the building since renovations were finished. Payments are now being made on a $200,000 interest-free loan from the state Urban Land Assembly Fund that paid for much of the renovations. With Julie Ann Fabrics in the southern unit and prospects for the middle unit, Downtown Development Director Precia Emmons said she hoped the building will soon be fully occupied. Martin said he hopes to open at the new location early next month and is looking forward to the move "into the heart of the downtown business district." "I'm very excited about the H.L. Green building, the place has fresh new walls, refurbished ceilings, fresh new floors," he said. "And I'm excited about the viability of that area now and about the enhancements going into the area." Even though the old location includes two store fronts, the move will give the store more retail and storage space. That fits in with plans to increase store offerings, including a major expansion of the tennis/court shoe selection. We're hoping to continue to upgrade the product offerings and supply what people in the community are looking for in leisure lifestyle clothing and equipment," Martin said. The council approved a request from Martin to begin moving fixtures into the new location before it votes on the lease, so that he can open as soon as possible after Aug. 5. The public hearing could not be held earlier, because three weeks notice is required. The request was granted on condition Martin would have to remove the fixtures at his own expense if the lease is not approved.
