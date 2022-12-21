Today in history: seek hard coal supply for city by pool method

Dec. 21, 1922
Cadillac may receive some hard coal this winter as the result of a conference this morning of local dealers with Clarence Williams, county fuel administrator. The local fuel representative said today he had received no complaints from consumers of lack of other classes of fuel although it was reported that there was an exceedingly slim surplus of any outside fuel on hand here at this time. The coke supply also is unequal to the demand just now. An order received from the state fuel administration at Lansing was the basis for today’s conference. It stated that the Pennsylvania Railroad, after repeated efforts at something tangible along that line, had agreed to help in getting a supply of anthracite shipments through to Michigan. Only hard coal consumers whose appliances make it impossible to use substitute forms of fuel will be considered in seeking this supply, the state bulletin stated, and the county chiefs were asked to have the dealers pool such needs and put through one certified order for all the hard coal needed for their city this season. Today’s meeting was Cadillac’s effort to take advantage of this offer.
Dec. 21, 1972
The average user of gas heat in Cadillac will be paying 15 cents more each month to keep warm, as a direct result of a Michigan Consolidated Gas Co. rate increase. The $7 million boost was authorized Wednesday by the Michigan Public Service Commission. The increase in both residential and industrial rates will amount to $7,491,000 per year. The increase was “needed to provide Consolidated with the money to meet energy needs of the Michigan Citizenry.” According to Bill Hutchins of the Detroit office of Michigan Consolidated Gas Co., there are some 4,204 users of gas heat in the Cadillac area. Average usage is 200,000 cubic feet of gas each year, an increase of about $1.80 annually to the average customer. There are over 5,000 users of gas for various purposes in the Cadillac area. Last Oct. 31, Consolidated was authorized to hike its residential rates by $5.6 million to make up for higher wholesale gas costs approved by the Federal Power Commission.
Dec. 21, 1997
While young parents seek neighborhoods that provide child care and preschool opportunities, some older residents don’t want their lifestyles altered to create those opportunities. Residents have expressed concern over a proposal to locate a preschool in a residential structure on the east side of Cadillac on Lincoln Street. Melissa Thiebaut has asked the city planning board for a special land use permit to conduct a child day care center and nursery school at the house. Her father, city councilman Jay Thiebaut, has owned the house since 1989. The house is currently vacant. It was used as a rental property. Thiebaut has obtained an application form for a day care license from the state Department of Consumer and Industry Services, according to department area manager Chris Gut. She said Thiebaut was told the first step in opening a licensed facility is to check into zoning, which Thiebaut has done. “Oftentimes, neighbors have concerns about traffic and children making noise. There are no two always about it. There’s going to be more traffic,” said Gut.
