April 29, 1922
Meet the anonymous “Bessie” — the alleged specter sleuth. “Bessie” claims Cadillac as her home and says she is a professional ghost catcher, whatever that may be. She first came into the limelight when she offered, a few days ago, to hire out to Chief of Police John Blacken of Traverse City and catch for him the alleged ghost that was believed to inhabit the home of one of Traverse’s citizens. The Cadillac phantom chaser recommended herself highly to the Traverse City police as a person skilled in trailing spooks, guaranteeing to catch them dead or alive, either way. There have been no rewards offered for the capture of the ghost and Chief Blacken did not know how he could reimburse “Bessie” even if the shade was caught, unless it be that “Bessie” would consider success ample compensation for her efforts. The Traverse Chief of Police has announced to the citizens of his home city that if any of them have any pet spooks they want captured and returned to the family skeleton closet, that he would put them in touch with Bessie. She doesn’t explain her method in her letters as this is probably a trade secret among professional ghost getters. It has been suggested that Bessie could get a job with the prohibition forces as a locator of spirits.
April 29, 1972
A “bomb hoax” call at Cadillac Senior High School Thursday afternoon cost the taxpayers about $100, an estimate of manpower costs revealed today. Cadillac Police Department had five men on the scene to search for the alleged “bomb.” They were joined by an officer of the Wexford County Sheriff’s Department and two men from the Michigan State Police post in Cadillac. Three of the city officers had to be called in from their off-duty time. Estimates of the city’s cost ran between $50 and $60, depending upon the amount of overtime involved. A “guesstimate” of the cost of the other three men plus equipment ran about $40. City police received a telephone call shortly after 1 p.m. One official there said “it was a young voice and merely said ‘there’s a bomb in the high school’ before hanging up.” Police alerted school officials and students were routed from their classrooms while a search was conducted. When no “bomb” materialized, the students returned to the building. This is the third bomb scare at the high school since early January, officials reported. Law officials said a false report of a crime (planting a bomb would be a crime, the official commented) is a misdemeanor under state law and is punishable by up to $100 in fines and/or 90 days in jail.
April 29, 1997
Off-color language and a misconstrued headline are the two reasons Cadillac High School principal David Williams destroyed the school’s newspaper last week. Williams believed this was the only step he could take considering that the paper was already printed and ready for distribution. “I didn’t allow the newspaper to be distributed because of two things,” Williams said. “Off-color language in one of the headlines (the word ‘crap’) and the implication (of) the word ‘scandal’ in the headline of an editorial.” Williams believes the word scandal “implies the wrongdoing of someone.” Protecting the school district from libel liability was Williams’ intention. Now, after discussing the issue with student writers and editors, Williams is considering reprinting the April edition, if school computers still hold the necessary information. “If we would possibly reprint it without those headlines, we will,” Williams said. “The problem is our computers won’t hold all that information. We’ll check and see though. If we can salvage it, I’d like to.” This is a much different attitude than Williams took last week, when he had the paper destroyed. In the last few days, Williams said support as well as disappointment have surfaced. “I’m sure there are a variety of opinions out there,” said Williams, who sticks to his original decision to destroy the paper Friday.
