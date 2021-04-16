April 16, 1921
Replies to a questionnaire on sweet clover sent out a short time ago to farmers of Wexford County show a tremendous increase in the use of this legume, according to William F. Johnston, agricultural agent. These returns show an estimate of 822 farms averaged four acres each seeding in 1920 or 3,288 altogether. These fields will furnish a crop of hay and a seed crop this season. As these are new crops to the great majority, care must be exercised to prevent a large loss. For instance the hay should be cut just before the sweet clover comes to blossom to prevent the hay becoming woody. Care must be exercised in putting the hay in cocks to prevent the leaves from shattering. Carelessness on these two points loses about 65% of the feeding value of the hay amounting to over $20,000 in the county on the estimated acreage. As sweet clover sprouts from the roots, it is necessary to cut high enough to leave at least five branches. This will be from 6 to 8 inches high according to the age of the plant. Many men have ruined their sweet clover field by cutting to low. The second crop may be used for seed. Care must be exercised to prevent great loss as the seed shatters very easily. Where the plants are not too large a grain binder with pans constructed under the elevator apron and knotter and canvass covered racks will save a large percentage of loss. Instances are reported showing 50% of seed yield saved in the pans and rack covers. The seed crop amount to around $50,000 at a three-bushel-per-acre yield and a $5 price. Where plants are very large and sprangling the corn binder has been found the most satisfactory cutting device. Answers to the questionnaire also show and estimate of 6,136 acres of sweet clover that are going to be seeded this spring. This probably makes Wexford County the leading county of the state in acres of sweet clover. The campaign inaugurated a year ago by the County Farm Bureau toward getting in sweet clover to repair as fast as possible the ravages of the grasshoppers during the past years has proven a great success according to the Agricultural Agent. One farmer was heard to make the remark that possibly in time to come we might recognize the grasshopper has been a blessing in disguise inasmuch as it would have been directly responsible for the rapid increase in cultivation of this plant which will furnish us more nitrogen, humus, feed and seed than any other we can grow.
April 16, 1971
It's "Earth Week" across the nation and Cadillac is joining the event with a citywide cleanup. Residents are asked to put refuse at the curb for pickup by city trash collectors. The refuse is being picked up on the regular garbage collection and on special collections, City Manager Donald Mason said today. Mason said refuse not picked up on the garbage collection will be picked up later in the week. Refuse at the curb might also be picked up before the regular garbage collection in some instances, he said. No regular schedule has been set for the additional refuse pickup as street cleaning and sweeping is underway also. Meanwhile, the Wexford County Road Commission is planning its annual start on roadside litter along state roads. Eugene Prevost, secretary of the Road Commission, said snow in ditches prevents the little pickup now. He said the litter collection would probably start "in another week." Last year, roadside cleanup along state roads in Wexford County cost $9,745, Prevost said. The figure was far above the budgeted $6,300. Additionally, pickup along county roads added heavily to the figure, though precise records are not kept for county road littering. In Reed City, the annual "Spring Cleanup Time" will be staged for two weeks beginning May 3 with city crews picking up litter placed at curbs for collection.
April 16, 1996
Twenty years ago, a juvenile caught drinking in the park likely faced dire consequences after police contacted his parents, said national speaker David Wilmes. Today, police may not even report the incident or parents may shrug it off, and any court action might take weeks because of backlogs. Parents and communities also are more likely to tolerate seemingly minor infractions like swearing, vulgar language and youth harassing others, Wilmes said. "When we allow that kind of anti-social behavior, kids get the message that nothing happens, and they can take it to the next level," he said. One result is increased violence in schools. Bullies, playground fights and physical threats have long been one part of school life, but Wilmes told a Cadillac audience that they are increasing in communities large and small. Teacher Debbie Abou sees the trend in the hallways and classrooms of Cadillac Middle School. "The biggest problem is they don't know how to express anger without violence," she said. "We assume that kids already know skills for handling anger, and they don't," added middle school teacher Deborah Pierson. Wilmes said he has gotten the same reaction from groups in New York City or Grand Forks, N.D. Wilmes conducts violence prevention and substance abuse workshops for schools, parents and others across the country. The problem isn't confined to schools, said WIlmes, who is increasingly in demand to help companies cope with violence in the workplace. "The reason we're seeing more violence in the schools is the age of the perpetrators is getting younger," he said. An audience of about 250, including all Cadillac middle- and high-school teachers, attended Wilmes' two-day seminar on violence prevention this week.
