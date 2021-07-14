July 14, 1921
Cadillac Red Cross officials attending the Red Cross Regional conference at Traverse City Wednesday told of the difficulty of getting governmental recognition of compensation cases. E.P. Parker, acting secretary of the home service section of the Red Coss in Wexford County, said this recognition was as hard to get as passing through the proverbial eye of a needle. He cited specific cases which came to his attention in Wexford County. Henry Miltner, of Lake City, dwelt upon the neglect of ex-service men suffering from tuberculosis and told how difficult it was to convey a true report of pitiful conditions through the regular governmental report forms. He suggested that compensation of ex-service men be handled in the same manner as state workmen's compensation. "We cannot afford to send money to foreign countries for relief as long as ex-service men in need of assistance remain uncared for in this country," Dr. O.L. Ricker, of Cadillac, member of the United States public health service, contends. He also made an appeal for greater cooperation between the Red Cross and the health service department. Plans for the transfer of Michigan from the Red Cross central division to the lake division were laid at a meeting today. Representatives from the following 14 counties attended: Emmet, Charlevoix, Antrim, Leelanau, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Mason, Lake, Osceola and Clarke.
July 14, 1971
Mayor Ronald Wilson of Cadillac and Wexford County Board of Commissioners Chairman James Gibson will cut the ribbon at 2 p.m. Friday, officially opening a new Senior Citizens Center in Cadillac. The new operation will be located in the AmVets building, former Ann Arbor Railroad depot and bank building at 127 W. Cass St. The ribbon will be stretched across the front doors of the building. Rev. William Allinder, member of the Cadillac Community-School Recreation Board, will deliver the dedicatory prayer. Duane Fowler, who has dedicated much of his time to getting the new center in operation, will present a resume of the proposed program of activities for senior citizens using the new facility. Coffee, hot and iced tea and doughnuts will be served at no charge. During Centennial Week, the new center will be staffed under the auspices of the Centennial Committee and registrations will be taken for senior citizens and for Centennial participants, Fowler said. Arts and crafts will be on display for sale during Centennial Week also, he added. A piano has been put in the center, donated by Mrs. Harry Wilson. A bumper pool table, television set and showcase for special displays have been moved from the former Recreation Center. Card tables are available for table-top games and activities and there is a ping pong table, Fowler said. Generally, the center will provide lounging and rest area for senior citizens of the area.
July 14, 1996
Lease agreements for the former Naval Reserve building and one of three business units in the former H.L. Green Building top the city council agenda. The city will vote Monday on resolutions to hold public hearings Aug. 5 allowing review of both agreements. The Naval Reserve agreements are with Family Resource Center, the Footliters and Northern Michigan College. Office and classroom space rent will be set at $2.72 per square foot, according to a council communication. Open space will rent for $1.50 per square foot and storage space for 60 cents. "The three entities have met and coordinated space needs with the city and are desirous of entering into one-year leases with the city for the facility," the communication notes. The Family Resource Center would pay a total of $13,034 annually for space rented, Footliters would pay $5,924 and NMC would pay $11,995. Although the Teen Center was considered earlier as a possible tenant of the building, the board reported in a recent newsletter they couldn't afford the cost of alterations to the structure. Unit number 3 of the H.L Green Building will be leased to Curtis Martin, owner of J.D. Sports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.