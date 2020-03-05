March 5, 1920
Train service on both roads in every direction out of Cadillac is blocked today as a result of the severe storm which swept the country. The weather bureau’s promise of a severe blizzard was fulfilled late yesterday and last night, when a raging snowstorm, accompanied by a sudden drop in temperature and a high wind swept over the city. Thursday the barometer started falling before noon and despite the fact that the mercury rose to 45 degrees above zero, the barometer corroborated the reports by wire that a severe storm was headed this way. The average barometric pressure for this altitude and winter temperature is around 30. Wednesday the instrument recorded 30.28. Yesterday it fell to less than 29.28. Today, with a temperature ranging from five to 10 above, the barometer rose to 30.12 which according to the weather prophets is evidence that the storm is over. The suddenness of last night’s storm, couple with the below-freezing temperature, closely following the thaw of Thursday, has again raised havoc with the railroad service. The huge drifts had partially melted with yesterday’s thaw and the space between the rails was filled with water. When this slush froze during the night, it caused a thick bed of ice to form on the railroad bed, in some places the rails being covered with ice.
March 5, 1970
The larceny of $500 from an Evart service station was under investigation by Evart Police Chief Raymond Walters and officers of the Michigan State Police post of Reed City. The theft was reported to the post Wednesday morning. Officers believe the theft occurred late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. Officers stated that the breaking and entering occurred at the Rohen Service Station which is also a branch for the Secretary of State’s license plate sales. Officers reported that no license plates were taken.
March 5, 1995
Residents of Wexford and Missaukee counties now have an emergency room on wheels. North Flight of Traverse City, which administers emergency medical services for Wexford and Missaukee counties, received authorization Friday to begin its advanced life support services. The ALS service, shared by the two counties, will be fully implemented by March 16. In an acute care situation, an ALS paramedic will be called to the scene. The paramedic would arrive in a fully equipped four-wheel-drive vehicle — otherwise known as an echo unit — in addition to an ambulance staffed by emergency medical technicians. “Everything in an ambulance is in that Jeep,‘ said Rob Schultz, director of Wexford County EMS. The vehicle will contain enough equipment and medication to be an emergency room on wheels. The paramedic will be able to administer certain medications, start IVs and perform cardiac resuscitation at the scene. Before the service was available, patients had to wait until they reached the emergency room of a hospital to receive much of this care, Schulz said. The paramedic will ride in the ambulance with the patient. The ALS vehicle will either be left behind or follow the ambulance to the hospital. Missaukee County Sheriff James Bosscher said the service does not require additional funding from taxpayers. He said fees will be charged each time the unit is used, between $50 and $170. If the vehicle is called out but not used, no charge will be made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.