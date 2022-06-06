June 6, 1922
Dr. Delbert Blender, formerly a resident of Cadillac where he received his elementary schooling, has left a very lucrative medical practice in Chicago and is believed to have fallen a victim to the drug habit. Dr. Blender is a son of Dr. Barnett Blender, formerly an oculist of this city. He has a sister, Helen, who formerly spent part of her summer vacations at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Dutton here. Chicago newspapers claim Dr. Delbert Blender had a practice of more than $50,000 a year. He was very prominent and popular in medical circles in Chicago. He is 27 years old. Dr. Blender left Chicago a short time ago, after admitting to friends that he was going somewhere to be cured of the drug habit. He was next heard from in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, from which city he telephoned a druggist friend in Chicago to send him some narcotics. Dr. Blender was a lieutenant in the Navy during the war and it is said the long hours he devoted to rebuilding his practice, together with the illness of his mother in Detroit, caused him to take to morphine and cocaine as stimulants.
June 6, 1972
Clark Construction Company of Reed City is in the unique position of being caught in the middle of a hassle over the city’s new sewage disposal plant, but not being the target of the conflict. City Council Monday night approved the final payment of $91,240.52 to Clark Construction for building the sewage disposal system. By approving, they set the wheels in motion to receive grants to make the payment. But, Clark may not get that payment until some alleged problems at the plant are corrected. It will be 10 weeks before the grant money is available, and the city can hold the money until the job is done to its satisfaction. Actually, the city’s squabble apparently isn’t with Clark, but with the engineering firm that designed the plant. Several citizens complained Monday about the noise, odor and pollution of the environment by the plant which went into operation during the past two years. One citizen said the engineers had assured them there would be no odor, noise or pollution. City Attorney Dic Cooper said a letter should be sent to the engineering firm stating the city’s dissatisfaction. Clark Construction was apparently not blamed since it was simply following engineering specifications.
June 6, 1997
Paul McMullen’s running career may have been slowed, but it is not over. McMullen cut off portions of two toes on his right foot in a lawn mowing accident, but is expected to run again. “The doctors don’t think it will be a problem,” Paul said from his hospital bed. “Ninety-percent of the work is by the big toe, strength and balance, the other toes are basically there for assistance.” McMullen, who ran the 1500-meters in the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, was mowing the lawn at his Ypsilanti home Tuesday night. He slipped while coming down a hill and continued to hang on to the lawn mower. While falling, he lifted the lawn mower up and over his right foot. The blade cut straight across his foot, severing his second toe, about halfway down and his third toe, about a third of the way down. His big two was broken and toe nail on his big toe was removed. “I looked down and saw the white bone, I knew I had really done some damage,” McMullen said. A neighbor called 911 and McMullen found the pieces of his two toes and took them to the hospital. “The reason they didn’t reattach them is because I didn’t lose enough of my toes to risk reattaching them and getting infected,” he said. “The doctors made the decisions that it wouldn’t be necessary to reattach them for balance. It won’t affect balance, the big toe does most of that.” The cut was not far enough down on his toes that tendons were severed, McMullen said. “It could have been worse,” said Paul’s wife, Jill. “It is pretty serious ... but I’m just happy he will be able to run again.” Paul will have to be off his feet for two to three weeks and then will begin a rehabilitation program. “I know my harder days are still coming,” Paul said. “I’m still kind of in shock.” Being forced to sit out the summer months will set his training back as well as end hopes of running in national or world championships. “I don’t have a schedule.” “I thought we were going to be in Europe together, but I’m just glad he’s OK,” Jill said. “He’s alive and he’s healthy. There are a lot of people in the hospital a heck of a lot worse than he is.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.