Today in history: sewer study contracts authorized

Pictured is a clip from the April 20, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Getting the yellow lines down on the roadways is not an easy job, but the striping operation down Mitchell Street in Cadillac brings with it a lot of hazards. The Michigan Department of State Highways is working on the yellow center lines in downtown Cadillac today. Here the state highway department employees are preparing the equipment for today’s work.”