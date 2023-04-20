Today in history: sewer study contracts authorized

April 20, 1933
“The Wise Use of Leisure Time” was the general theme for the program given for Business and Professional Women after their dinner in the home of the Misses Emilie and Flora Hepfer Wednesday evening. A talk on “Commercial Art” by Mrs. Esther Van Meter, selection by the High School Brass quartet and a review of Phyllis Bentley’s book, “Inheritance,” by Miss Elizabeth Hartgerink made up an entertaining program. Mrs. Van Meter pointed out the value of a hobby and suggested as an interesting one the collection of magazine cover designs and commercial illustrations at the same time making a study of the artists. She mentioned several contemporary commercial artists. John LaGatta, she said, glorifies the American girl but, contrary to custom, tends to draw her with back to the view and the man facing the crowd. Meysa McMein confines herself to head and shoulder designs and strives in all her illustrations for beauty, smartness and wholesomeness, Mrs. Van Meter said. Joseph Leyendecker, one of whose sketches may be seen in the Cadillac post office, specializes in light and shadow effects. Carl Neher, she said, is one of the leading food artists in our country. He achieves the glistening, wet, shiny effect in fruits and vegetables, tempting the palate.
April 20, 1973
The chairman and secretary of the Wexford County Department of Public Works were authorized Thursday night to sign contracts with John R. Snell Engineers Inc. of Lansing to do a sewer feasibility study around Lake Mitchell. The contracts were presented a month ago to the DPW which passed them on to the county’s legal advisor and the Wexford County Board of Commissioners for approval. Some revisions were made before the contracts gained final approval for signatures. DPW Secretary Chester Finster wrote an explanation of the revisions and provisions of the contract as discussed orally April 10 at the county board meeting. The study would be limited to an area within 1,000 to 1,500 feet from the shoreline of Lake Mitchell and would be confined to Selma and Cherry Grove townships. Some question was raised as to whether this limitation allowed for including some of the “winding” roadways along the north side of the lake and the DPW said it would include this area. A complete report from the Snell firm is expected in about 90 days.
April 20, 1998
McBain Rural Agricultural School has joined the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools’ accreditation membership. The Midwest association awarded full accreditation to McBain recently during NCA’s annual meeting in Chicago. McBain is one of 1,224 accredited schools in Michigan. “Accreditation means endorsement of quality education. It’s an honor,” said superintendent Dan Bachman. “This is something we wanted. We’ve made a great deal of investment for it.” Becoming accredited involved a number of aspects such as qualification of teachers and administration staff, quality of education and academic achievement, he said. “We were required to show our school was continuously improving, tracking students’ achievements, improving career-related opportunities and developing programs to help underachieving students,” Bachman said. “The endorsement depends on those kind of aspects.” Reviewers from NCA visited McBain twice, last year and this year, to look at efforts and outcomes. The NCA team talked with teachers and reviewed documentation materials that described various “prescriptions and self-evaluation systems.”
