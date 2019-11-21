Nov. 21, 1919
“Shadows‘ is Geraldine Farrar’s new Goldwyn Picture. It comes to the Lyric Theatre Sunday. Pitched in a high dramatic key it tells the story of a woman who has found happiness out of misery and who fights for that happiness when disaster seems about to overtake her. Her life in Alaska, when she was known as Cora Lamont, the plaything of brutal Jack McGoff, is almost forgotten in her life as the honored wife of Judson Barnes, a conservative New Yorker. Her house of cards comes tumbling down, however, when she is recognized by a man who tries to induce her husband to enter a spurious mining proposition. She warns her husband against him, whereupon the fellow telephones her that she must persuade him to invest or the full story of Alaska will come out. Just how terrible that part of her life was Mrs. Barnes knows too well. It all comes back to her as she sits, dry-eyed, clasping her child to her. She forms a daring plan whereby McGoff, who is coming to the house to claim her, shall have the tables turned on him. What this plan is and how strangely it works out — this comprises the play.
Nov. 21, 1969
A freakish hunting incident involving one bullet sent three men to Mercy Hospital Thursday afternoon. The bizarre chain of events started when James Sargent of Sparta shot at a deer and missed. Investigating officers of the Michigan State Police post of Cadillac reported that the bullet continued on and entered the window on the passenger side of a vehicle with three Grand Rapids area men sitting in the front seat. The bullet first struck Daniel Fields of Wyoming who sustained a back wound. The slug then passed through the shoulder of Jewell Walters of Grand Rapids and then grazed the cheek of the driver of the car, Terry Bowman, also of Grand Rapids. Officers reported that the incident occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday in section 11 of Eden Township in Lake County. Bowman and Fields were treated and released at Mercy Hospital. Walters was admitted where he was reported to be in fairly good condition today.
Nov. 21, 1994
Two members of the Cadillac City Council argued over the color when the city water tower needed painting in 1983, city officials recall. One council member was a graduate of Michigan State University and wanted the tower painted green. A University of Michigan graduate council member, though, insisted on blue. The light blue now on the tower was a sort of compromise, the color of the Cadillac Northmen of the short-lived Michigan Charity Football League. City officials hope to avoid a similar dispute when the water tower is repainted next year. The color selection will be more than a matter of personal taste, though. Part of the decision will be out of their hands, as a consultant will provide a list of paint colors that are the most resistant to damage from ultraviolet rays. Painting the tank inside and out could cost almost $200,000 but it is necessary to protect both the tank and the water quality from corrosion. If properly maintained, a water tank can last up to 85 years, said Cadillac Utilities Superintendent Larry Campbell. The city’s one-million-gallon water tank will probably be shut down for six to eight weeks during painting next year, he said. Residents will probably notice large variations in water pressure during that time. Without an elevated water tank to feed the system, it will be pressurized at the well field. Pressure valves will be installed on fire hydrants throughout the city, to “blow-off‘ excess water if the pressure becomes too great. Campbell said the city will have to waste water to ensure there is enough at all times.
