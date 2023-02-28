Today in history: shanties swamped as ice on Lake Cadillac gives way to water

Feb. 28, 1973
The State Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that persons living in a special assessment district in Missaukee County must pay the expenses of lowering Lake Missaukee from 1,249 feet to 1,238 feet. This decision overturned a ruling made in February, 1972, in the Missaukee Circuit Court by Judge William R. Peterson. That ruling said the cost of the drain must be paid from the county general fund. Judge Peterson noted after having read the opinion that the Court of Appeals ruling, “construes this case as a brand new lake level case.” “I didn’t think it was,” noted Peterson. He also pointed out that one of the things in the offing if such a special assessment district is set up could be a suit by the property owners against the county. Attorney for the Missaukee County commissioners, who filed the appeal case, Chester Pierce of Hamtramck remarked,” I haven’t seen the opinion yet.” Mrs. Jessie Helsel, chairman of the Missaukee County Board of Commissioners, stated, “I couldn’t tell you how the rest of the commission feels. I thought it was a fair ruling. They’re the ones who benefit from it. The people around the lake are never asked when the farmers want their land drained. I’ve never been on Lake Missaukee since I’ve grown up. I liked it when it was at a high level. I think there is too much of forcing people to pay for someone else’s problems.”
Feb. 28, 1998
Just like a lamb. Such a sweetheart was February. Call this month your Valentine. Remember her, cherish her. Because El Nino or not, March always packs a nasty surprise or two. Of course, you may choose to believe the continuing forecast for above-normal temperatures, boats launched by March 15 and horses pasturing by April 1. “It’s boating season now,” said Larry Corn, one area ice fisherman who said he got his shanty off Lake Cadillac in the nick of time Thursday. “When I pulled mine off, half of it was thin ice and the back half was in open lake. The ice is thin, maybe six inches in spots.” Another shanty was reportedly floating. February produced exactly 1.5 inches of snow as measured at the Wexford County Road Commission building on the west side or the county, normally buried at this time from lake effect snowstorms. “This year is particularly unusual,” said Ron Kesl, assistant superintendent. “By Christmas Eve of 1996, we already had 48 inches of snow and this winter we’ve only got 45 inches total.” By contrast, the road commission recorded 169 inches of snow last winter. Only twice during the Nineties has the road commission recorded less than 100 inches — 93 inches in the winter of 1994-95 and 99 inches in the winter of 1993-94.
