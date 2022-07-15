July 15, 1922
Three robberies which occurred at Manton last January have been cleared up through confessions made last night by five men, residents of that village, according to Sheriff Nixon who made the arrests the early part of last week. The men are William Clawson, 35, said to the ringleader of the alleged robbers; Edward Newline, 33, and Martin Newline, 22, brothers; Gordon Howes, 22; and Frank Howes, 32, brothers. They are all of the village of Manton and are now in the county jail following hearings before Judge Millington in Recorder’s Court. Arrests were made by Sheriff Nixon following an alleged confession of the part of Clawson when he was in an intoxicated state, in which he implicated the other men who were taken at various times later in the week. Lawson was taken at Toledo, Ohio, where he had gone several days before. He had denied any connection with the robberies at Manton until last evening when Sheriff Nixon succeeded in getting him to confess details of the crimes and later in the evening had the story verified by the other four men who admit active connection with all three robberies. The robberies were committed at the home of Mrs. Wade, a widow, who lost relics and household goods amounting to $400, at the residence of Alfred Stemil where household goods valued at several hundred dollars were taken and at the Bartlett Hardware store where several hundred dollars worth of merchandise was stolen. Most of the stolen goods were located at the Clawson home the early part of last week by Sheriff Nixon following the first arrest.
July 15, 1972
A Department of Public Works was established Monday by the Wexford County Board of Commissioners and members of the new DPW Board are to be named at a future meeting. A DPW, authorized under Act 185, Public Acts of 1957, would have the authority to finance water, sewer, solid waste disposal and lake improvement projects in the county. Uppermost in the minds of county commissioners in their planning for a DPW is the imminent need to establish a county-wide solid waste disposal system. In the recent past, there have also been efforts to promote a project to provide a sewer loop around lakes Cadillac and Mitchell.
July 1997
Gypsy moths have outgrown the pay-before-spray funding system in Wexford County. Officials are now considering a funding restructure to special assess property owners after spraying land against gypsy moth. Wexford County Gypsy Moth Coordinator Pat Stuber, Michigan State University Cooperative Extension Director Richard Miller and officials from Clare County’s gypsy moth program explained the new funding structure at a recent county commission meeting. Rather than estimating the cost of the spray program each year and billing property owners prior to the actual spray, county officials want to work through township and city officials to special assess property owners after their land is sprayed. Miller said he and Stuber hope township and city officials will agree to the special assessment system. However, Miller pointed out township and city officials have the option of declining participation. He said those governments that agree to the new plan must each schedule two public hearings to explain the program to residents within each district. “The township (and city) boards will definitely have the option ... Some township won’t do it. They don’t think it is significant enough,” Miller said. “And one of the requirements is that they have public hearings so people can voice their opinions.”
