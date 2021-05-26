May 26, 1921
Harrietta will hold its famous recall election tomorrow. Mrs. Minnie Southwick, village president, who it is claimed was defeated by three to one last March, will face recall proceedings with five members of her party. These officials still are holding office because the election board failed to file a statement of the result of the regular March election. The recall election was ordered by the Wexford County Probate Court on petitions of 46 residents of the village. At the special registration held Saturday Charles Ogden, chairman of the special election board appointed by the court, says only seven new voters were entered on the poll books. This makes a total of 95 eligible to vote tomorrow. Thus there are 49 eligible voters in addition to the 46 petitioners and mathematically the result might be a close one. Neutral residents of the village, however, look for the defeat of the women's party. Mrs. Bessie Barry, Chris Klingbell, Homer Houghtaling and Fred Reed, trustees, and Robert Freeman, clerk, are the five officials besides the president who face the recall. Sheriff Charles Nixon will go to Harrietta tomorrow to see that the election is orderly and not enlivened by disqualification of the board, failure to properly certify the results, sitting on the ballot box or any of the other unusual incidents which have made the Harrietta case one of wide publicity. Mrs. Southwick, the village president, could not be reached for a statement on the eve of the election. Monday she was reported to be in Boon and today also was reported out of the village. Her husband Monday said he knew nothing about election matters, having business to attend to.
May 26, 1971
Citizens from the Marion School District met last night in the high school to discuss the proposed transfer of the Marion District from the Mecosta-Osceola to the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District. About 20 residents discussed the proposal, scheduled to be voted upon June 14 at the annual school election, and the benefits that could be received by 11th- and 12th-grade students. The benefits would enable students to take programs at the Wexford-Missaukee Area Vocational Center if approved by the Marion voters, Robert Deck, vocational education coordinator, said. Supt. Sherman Martin and Deck, of the W.M. District previewed the special education and vocational programs offered by the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District. Henry Moes, Marion superintendent, stressed that all three proposals on the June 14 ballot must be approved for the transfer to be effective and that Marion students would be enrolled in programs beginning with the coming school year, it was reported. Moes also emphasized that, although the three mills is a factor in the voters' decision, the primary consideration is Marion's proximity to the Wexford-Missaukee Center. This is especially pertinent since the Mecosta-Osceola District is planning to propose a vocational millage in the near future, officials said. However, since the center of population for the Mecosta-Osceola District is between Reed City and Big Rapids, the location of that vocational center would be much greater from Marion (40 miles) than the Wexford-Missaukee Center (21 miles) even though Marion voters would be supporting the Mecosta-Osceola Center through similar millage, it was reported.
May 26, 1996
Sandra Morse's fourth-grade class was learning about the hazards of smoking when one student remembered he had a backpack covered with the name of a cigarette brand. Another student said he had gotten a free toy car from a business, also covered with a cigarette company insignia. "Pretty soon, we realized a lot of kids had tobacco-related products," Morse said. Classmate Kristin Fowler then collected a series of chewing tobacco ads and showed how the mandatory warning about the dangers of tobacco use blended into the background. The ads also showed people having a great time — but didn't show them using the products, she said. As the students have completed more projects for Project SAVE, a program to help them make healthy life choices, they found evidence that some cigarette advertising targets youngsters. "We just kind of challenged them and asked, 'What do you want to do about it?'" Morse said. The class came up with three skits that they wrote and presented to guests including State Rep. John Gernaat, who represents Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties and Linda DeMarchis of the Wexford-Missaukee Tobacco Reduction Coalition. In one, a girl learns from her friends that chewing tobacco is not a safe alternative to smoking like she thought, and vows never to do it again. In another skit, a group of students compares all the tobacco-branded products they've picked up, like caps and backpacks, and toss them all in the trash. In the third, a girl pulls out a cigarette pack that turns out to be "just candy." Candy cigarettes still give kids the false idea that cigarettes are OK, her friends tell her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.