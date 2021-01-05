Jan. 5, 1931
Archie Smith, owner of a grocery store on Farrar Street, was visited early Saturday evening by a stranger, who came into his store and asked Mr. Smith for a package of cigarettes, giving Mr. Smith a $20 bill. When Mr. Smith asked him if he was a resident of Cadillac the man left in a hurry. In front of the Smith store a large coupe with two men were seen and the "shopper" was seen to join them. Saturday forenoon Leo Thomas of the Thomas hotel was short changed of $10 by a stranger, who also made a small purchase and when he went to exchange Mr. Thomas some small change for a large bill he picked up the change and also the bill and left. Both Mr. Smith and Mr. Thomas describe the man as being rather a well-built person, wearing a dark overcoat. All his clothes appeared to be of good quality, they say.
Jan. 5, 1971
A report from the Caberfae Ski Area Sunday resulted in the arrest of five southern Michigan men for allegedly stealing skis. Arrested were William Fayling, Len Greene, Robert Smith, all of Augusta, and Richard Harback of Galesburg. A fifth male, a minor, was also arrested and charged. Michigan State Police of the Cadillac post reported that the five were headed south when apprehended by officers of the Reed City post. The five were turned over to Cadillac officers and arraigned before Judge Frank Miltner of the 84th District Court. Miltner released them on $1,000 bond each and set the examination for 3 p.m. Wednesday. Officers said several pairs of skis were confiscated after the post was informed by personnel at the Caberfae Ski Area that some people were observed taking skis.
Jan. 5, 1996
Many Cadillac-area residents are asking how they can help feed deer through this harsh winter, but they should first make sure they really want to go through with it, said a representative of the state Department of Natural Resources. "I must have gotten 10 calls from people today wanting to know how to feed wildlife, when and where," said Tom Harvard, wildlife biologist with the DNR's Cadillac district office. The callers understand that deer and wild turkeys are in a bind right now and want to help, he said. He said many people enjoy seeing wildlife and can also learn more about the animals by feeding them, perhaps even seeing aggressive behaviors for the first time. Harvard said feeding helps the animals get through the winter, but would-be wildlife feeders should be aware of what they're getting into. "Think about it before you do it," he said. "You shouldn’t undertake a feeding program you don't intend to finish. Most people are trying to feed animals on a limited income and it could run into some bucks. It's an obligation; It shouldn't be undertaken lightly because there are downsides to it." For one thing, feeding tends to bring more deer. People who start feeding half a dozen deer could end up with a dozen, or 20, he said. "If you attract deer to your house and you have edible shrubs or the like, the deer are going to work those over," he said.
