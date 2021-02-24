Feb. 24, 1931
A request for the purchase of bullet-proof vests for the police department was made to the city commission Monday night in a communication by Chief Dan Levin. Two vests of chain mail are wanted. One of them would be worn at all times by the motorcycle officer and the other would be kept at headquarters for the use of any officer who was called upon to face an actual or potential gunman. The request was turned over to General Manager George Johnston for recommendation. Clarence V. Smazel, secretary of the Michigan Municipal League, in a letter to the city clerk asked that this city arrest someone under the city radio license ordinance as a test of the legality of such legislation. City Attorney Yearnd said the only difficulty in such a procedure would be to decide who to arrest as there were hundreds in the city who had violated the ordinance by not paying the stipulated license fee. A public hearing will be held next Monday night on a request by Theodore Burke for permission to build a filling station on the southwest corner of Mitchell and River streets.
Feb. 24, 1971
Recommendation for approval of a zoning change was authorized Monday night by the planning commission, paving the way for a proposed townhouse development in the northwest section of Cadillac. The planning commission also received a request for approval of a plat for development of about 14 acres on the south shore of Lake Cadillac on Holly Road. The zoning change request from Haughey, Black and Associates of Battle Creek was for a change of designation from A to B on 8.1 acres on the southeast corner of land at Huston and Wright streets. The change, if approved by the city commission, would permit construction of multiple dwelling units in the area which is situated close to the city's industrial area. The architect's communication indicated the project would be built by Building Trades Non-Profit Corp. of Traverse City. Chase Black, vice-president of the architectural firm showed a drawing of a similar townhouse project in Battle Creek and said, while it was not a drawing of the one proposed for Cadillac, it was similar in atmosphere, scope and general design. Six or eight "houses" would be contained in each unit with common sidewalls, Black said. Some would have one bedroom, others, two. Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce studies show a need for housing in Cadillac for medium and low income groups who can spend about one-quarter of their take-home pay for rent and utilities, Black said. The proposed project, which was briefly described in the Feb. 16 Evening News' report of the previous night's city commission meeting, would be built for persons with incomes between $4,000 and $10,000.
Feb. 24, 1996
In the market for a bright red 1971 Chevy Camaro race car — not street legal — with $10,000 or so worth of engine work put into it? How about a 1981 Porche 928 with 36,250 miles? Or for a more down-to-earth vehicle, how about a four-wheel-drive, extended cab, 1991 Ford Ranger pickup truck, with matching fiberglass topper? Members of the public can bid on a varied assortment of 20 vehicles including these Saturday at the Wexford Civic Arena, courtesy of the Traverse Narcotics Team. They range from a 1987 Lincoln Town Car to a 1991 Buick Regal to a 1987 Ford Econoline van. The one thing the vehicles have in common is they were all confiscated as a result of drug cases. "That's a large part of the deterrent to drug dealing, the drug forfeiture laws that say these can be seized," said Missaukee County Sheriff James Bosscher. Most of the vehicles come from a raid at the Lake City home of a 47-year-old man charged with conspiracy to deliver cocaine. Police believe the man traded drugs for cars and kept the titles as collateral, Bosscher said. Veteran auctioneer Don Hower of Lake City will also auction off an assortment of auto accessories, aluminum wheels and tools; a large selection of guns including .22 and 30-06 rifles and other items ranging from a television satellite dish system to a 5-horsepower air compressor and tank. "TNT has auctioned vehicles before, usually in Traverse City, but never in this amount or this quality," Bosscher said.
