Today in history: shotgun as burglar alarm wounds Manton youth

April 21, 1933
A youth of 18 years was shot in the left hand with a charge of sand when a shotgun, loaded by Walter Hirdning in that manner, was discharged as a window of the Hirdning cottage on Thomas lake was pushed in, it was reported to Sheriff C.H. Nixon. The cottage, which is on the lake six or seven miles west of Manton, had been entered twice before last night, and its owner had set the gun so that when the window, which hung on a hinge, was pushed inward the weapon would be discharged, according to the sheriff. The shot was withdrawn from the charge and sand substituted. There were three in the party, according to the report of the officer, another youth of 19 and Leo Shimel, all of Manton. The injured youth was attended by a physician.
April 21, 1973
Early this week, the Cadillac City Commission authorized a license for a pop corn wagon to operate in the city. Hopefully, by the end of April, that concession trailer facility will be set up and in business in the City Park. Its operator will be Walter Augustat, 34, of Ernst Street, who was blinded Feb. 5, 1971, in an incident on the job in a local business. Augustat had been in the vehicle body repair business for about nine years before the incident which took his sight. The concession trailer is owned and supplied by the Bureau of Blind Services. The agency controls and supervises its operation. Augustat will operate the stand as a private businessman. He will pay sales and income taxes, plus any other business taxes levied on any other individuals in similar ventures. The City Commission authorized a $5 annual license fee. Augustat will sell popcorn, caramel corn, hot dogs, cotton candy, pop and coffee. The trailer will be installed near the City Park and future locations and a schedule of hours will be determined by the demand, Abe Saunto of the state agency said. All proceeds from the operation go to Augustat. The state agency owns the trailer and its initial inventory. It will be up to Augustat to maintain the trailer and replenish his supplies. He is not subsidized by the state in any way, Saunto said. In his request to the City Commission, Augustat said the wagon would permit him to contribute toward the finances of his family and relieve some of the burden of care borne during the past two years by his family and friends.
April 21, 1998
Vacated industrial property appears likely to be redeveloped soon. The tax-reverted former Four Starr site will be purchased from the city by R. Walker Construction Co., a private corporation. Under the terms of an agreement drafted by city attorney Michael Figliomeni and developer Roger Walker, Walker would pay $66,000 in past due assessments and $1,500 per acre plus give assurance to pay all future LDFA assessments to Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources. Following the closure of Four Starr, an automotive components manufacturer, the property has been delinquent in payments since 1995 and reverted to the DNR. City council action Monday approved Cadillac’s purchase and set a May 18 public hearing to permit sale to Walker. City Manager Pete Stalker said Walker plans to develop the property for lease. Cadillac added the property, located in the industrial park, to its Brownfield redevelopment authority plan at an April 6 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.