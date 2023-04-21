Today in history: shotgun as burglar alarm wounds Manton youth

Pictured is a clip from the April 21, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Walter Augustat and his leader dog, Sam, stand beside the concession trailer which was supplied by the Bureau of Blind Services of the Michigan Department of Social Services. Augustat will operate the stand as a private businessman. He has been issued a license by the City Commission in Cadillac and plans to install the trailer in the City Park to be in business by the end of the month.”