Oct. 23, 1919
Owen Hudson, 24, who lives at 209 East North St., is in Mercy Hospital, near to death as the result of a gunshot wound in the right side of his abdomen. Mr. Hudson, who is employed in the foundry of the Acme Machine Company, in company with W.S. Harris and Leonard Nestell, two co-workers, started on a duck hunting trip Wednesday afternoon, after they had finished the day’s work. The three young men left the city dock at the foot of Harris Street about 5 p.m. in a rowboat and were headed for the opposite side of the lakes as ducks were seen on Lake Mitchell yesterday. When about 100 yards from shore, Mr. Hudson loaded his shotgun with a cartridge containing a charge of No. 5 shot. He took the gun by the muzzle and reached forward to place the weapon in the opposite end of the boat. While doing this he looked around at some ducks and in so doing apparently struck the hammer of the gun on the seat ahead of him. The gun was discharged, blowing away a part of Hudson’s right hand and he received the entire charge of No. 5 shot in his liver and lungs. A piece of his Mackinaw and hunting coat was also carried into the wound. His companions immediately turned the boat and rowed to shore. The injured man was taken into the office of the machine shop and first aid given. Mr. Hudson was very gritty throughout the operation of staunching the flow of blood and before a doctor arrived, a bandage had been adjusted over the wound, the wounded man giving directions to his companions. He was taken to Mercy Hospital where his life was despaired of last night but reports this morning said he was gaining and might recover.
Oct. 23, 1969
American communities and U.S. Naval installations all over the world, including ships at sea and in port will observe the 194th birthday of the U.S. Navy on Monday, as will the local Naval Reserve Training Center. The Cadillac Naval Reserve Training Center is scheduling an Open House from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Monday. Visitors arriving prior to 7:30 p.m. will have an opportunity to observe the opening color ceremonies and drill by Military Training Division 9034. A conducted tour of the Training Center is to be provided, and the showing of movies featuring aircraft carrier operations, river patrol forces in Vietnam, the battleship New Jersey, history of destroyers and seapower. Pre-active duty training classes may also be observed. The entire week beginning Friday and ending Oct.. 31 will commemorate the Oct. 27, 1775 action by the Continental Congress providing for the creation and establishment of a fleet to protect the lives and property of the young and struggling nation. Oct. 27, “Navy Day‘ is also the birthday of President Theodore Roosevelt, who helped to make the U.S. a first-rate naval power. The Navy Day theme this year is entitled “U.S. Navy: Oceanic Leadership — Opportunities Unlimited,‘ and points out that naval leadership on the ocean can mean unlimited opportunities for America. Superiority on, under and above the seas provides this country with the international posture and protection necessary to realize the unlimited opportunities existing in the oceans of the world.
Oct. 23, 1994
When Craig Pollington does a good deed, he truly goes to great lengths. First, Pollington flies to Moscow. Then he rides a train 2,500 miles across Siberia until he reaches Novosibirsk, a town about 350 miles north of Mongolia. Pollington left Tuesday on his fifth trip to Novosibirsk. This time he is donating cow embryos to one of Siberia’s largest dairies and delivering Bibles and educational materials to a Russian church. During Pollington’s last trip to Novosibirsk nine months ago, he was invited to speak at the veterinary school at Academe Karadoke, a leading Siberian academic center. Pollington raises Simmental cattle on his Marion farm and owns an artificial insemination service for dairy and beef herds. He learned that Siberian dairies lack the supplies to do artificial insemination and embryology. On his return to the United States, Pollington went to work to help them. He has collected 70 dairy and beef embryos from farmers throughout the state to take to a 3,000 holstein dairy in Ordynka, a village about 90 minutes from Novosibirsk. Pollington is also taking a microscope so technicians at the dairy can do their own embryology. The embryos are worth about $45,000, he said. Pollington said that no benefit from the embryos will be evident for at least five years, but the embryos should give the dairy a genetic base to build on. The dairy will also be able to distribute the genetics to other dairies in the region. “It’s just an extension of the work I started with the church. This is help from Christian farmers in the United States,‘ Pollington said.
