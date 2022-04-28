April 28, 1922
Perhaps the greatest traffic pest who is responsible for the biggest automobile nuisance is the driver who refuses to dim his headlights either in the city or on country roads. To combat this person both county and city officials are starting measures which will lead to the arrest of all persons violating that portion of the state law which provides that cars must be equipped with dimmers and the dimmer used. It is a common sight to witness a car coming down Mitchell Street in the evening with the headlights turned on to full glare. The use of full-powered headlights is never excusable on the main streets, local officials state, and traffic officers have been given instructions to arrest any person found using them.
April 28, 1972
More than a three hour court session Wednesday failed to resolve a dress code conflict at Pine River High School. The case of Gordon Eble vs. Pine River School District was heard in Osceola County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. When testimony ended, however, the lawyers had more to submit. Eble, an 11th-grade student at Pine River High School, was suspended Feb. 29 for wearing his hair longer than the dress code permitted. He was expelled March 9. Attorneys for Eble sought and obtained an injunction allowing him to attend classes until the matter could be resolved in court. That day came Wednesday, but Judge Charles Wickens has yet to make a decision. At the request of attorney Nuel Donley, representing Pine River School, Judge Wickens granted permission for an amended brief to be filed on the case within one week. He also granted Eble’s attorney, Bill Harper, the right to answer that brief. Attorney Harper argued that the issue of the trial was one of whether or not the school can impose restrictions on the right of a person to “wear his hair the way he wants to.” It’s a “constitutional privilege,” he said. Pine River attorney Donley said the issue is to decide whether or not the code is unreasonable. The school code “provides certain procedures,” Donley said. The issue is “not solely long hair.” He claimed that Eble was also responsible for such things as “distraction,” “defiance to teachers,” “defiance to students,” and was a victim of “gross neglect” in his youth. Agreeing to listen to the claims, Judge Wickens acknowledged that he did not want to “turn the case into what a child’s past has been.” Eble testified that he had attended school “regularly” since the court-ordered injunction took effect and that he was receiving “passing grades.” When asked whether there were any other regulations in the code he did not like, Eble replied, “I’m just out for hair.”
April 28, 1997
In light of the recent tire fire in Osceola County, finding aftermarket uses for scrap tires is an immediate concern for Michigan legislators. “It’s extremely confounding,” said Phil Ginotti, spokesman for Sen. Bill Schuette. Schuette represents Osceola and Lake counties. “All they do is burn them now.” Legislators estimate that Michigan alone produces about 9 million tires a year. The problem stems from the fact that little is done with those tires once they are left for scrap. “The demand is not nearly the same aftermarket,” Ginotti said. Currently, a small percentage of rubber is used in roadbedding and playground equipment, but the demand is not high. Legislators, however, are positive that efforts to correct the situation are going in the right direction. “We are actively searching for an aftermarket. The problem is ominous and huge,” Ginotti said. Interest stems from the fire at Schumacher Salvage Yard, which burned about 1 million tires over a three-day period. Tires from this fire are estimated to have come from all 83 counties in the state. The DEQ estimates about 40-50 million tires are stored in the state, Ginotti said.
