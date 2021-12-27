Six young men were in police court this morning for having used the East Bremer Street sidewalk for coasting. The police declare the practice of coasting down the sidewalks must be stopped as it is dangerous to pedestrians and causes the hill streets to become so slippery that walking is dangerous. Residents on the hill streets are advised to scatter ashes or sand in front of their homes to discourage the practice.
Cadillac City Police are investigating three breaking and enterings with a combined loss of about $400. The theft of $21.53 worth of coins from a vending machine in the Union 76 Gas Station, 923 N. Mitchell St., was reported this weekend. Police believe entrance to the service station was gained sometime after 4 p.m. Saturday through a back door which was apparently pried away from its casing by “a small round instrument.” The vending machine was apparently opened by a key kept inside the building. Police are investigating another breaking and entering in which three organ speakers with a total value of almost $300 were taken from the Cadillac Piano and Organ Co., 924 S. Mitchell St., during the weekend. City Police are also investigating a breaking and entering of the Youth For Christ Campus Life Teen Center during the weekend. Cash and some records from a juke box were taken, officials reported.
Haring Township recently won a $95,000 grant to pave 1/2 mile of 41 Road, to help two companies there expand. But the township is on its own when it comes to fixing nearby streets that don’t qualify for such “economic development” grants. Like other local governments, Haring Township is wrestling with the problem of crumbling roads. The most common issues: too much to do, too little money, continuing truck damage and concerns about increased traffic. A 1994 study estimated Wexford County needed $216 million to bring its roads and bridges up to an acceptable standard. Haring Township’s 39 Road is one of many in the Cadillac area that are falling apart. A portion of the road running just west of Cadillac Airport and north across Boon Road has taken a beating in recent years, officials said. “Eventually, that road will be nothing but dust and powder,” said Bob Raden, township clerk.
