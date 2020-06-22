June 22, 1970
Six people have been “found‘ in the city’s recheck of the April U.S. Census, City Manager Donald Mason said today. Unofficial Census figures already released have indicated the city’s population dropped from the 1960 official count of 10,112 to 9,832. City officials have authorized a recount to be done by local crews and these people started their canvass Monday. Only two of the 11 counters had reported by noon today, Mason said. Each of the workers has been issued a card of authorization and identification by the city. Records will be kept of contacts made and “call backs‘ will be made by telephone in some cases, Mason said. Most calls will be made between 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. and through the noon hour, he added. Three workers were assigned to the second precinct and each other precinct has two crew members on duty. A few others may be added to the crew, Mason said. Persons who think their home was missed in the original U.S. Census are given a “Were You Counted‘ form and asked to fill it out while the crew member waits. If for any reasons the forms cannot be filled immediately, a self-addressed and stamped envelope will be left at the home along with the form. All of the completed forms are to be returned to the city manager’s office and will be sent from there to the regional headquarters, Mason said.
June 22, 1995
A possible strike at Reed City Hospital has been averted with the withdrawal of a strike notice by the nurses’ union. Mediation will continue in three weeks, a hospital official said. The action came after a mediation session late Wednesday. Before the withdrawal, officials stood poised to keep the hospital operating in the event of a strike. Administrator David Coates said the hospital was prepared to find replacements for striking nurses. “From the hospital standpoint we are prepared to replace any of the nurses that go on strike,‘ Coates said before the withdrawal. The hospital received a letter from Teamsters Local 406 informing the hospital that Acute Care and Critical Care unit nurses would go on strike June 28 unless the hospital and union could reach a contract agreement. Under federal law, unions must give 30 days notice to health care facilities if a strike is planned. The acute care and surgery nurses joined the union in 1994 and have been negotiating with the hospital on a contract since March 1994. The hospital employs more than 50 nurses but only 17 are represented by the union, Coates said. The union filed two charges against the hospital with the National Labor Relations Board in Grand Rapids, confirmed David L. Basso, NLRB officer. The first charge alleged the hospital violated the labor relations act by failing to bargain in good faith. The charge stated the hospital “does not intend to enter into an agreement with the charging party by removing bargaining unit.‘ The second charge alleged the hospital eliminated “bargaining unit work and imposed unreasonable conditions for retention of employment.‘
