While several persons tried their new Christmas skates on the new public skating rink near the Acme plant Sunday and Monday, the ice is not yet in good enough condition to allow of the fullest enjoyment of the rink. One of the difficulties encountered by those who had the flooding of the area in charge was the fact that the present fall of snow came when the ground was soft and unfrozen and the protection given by the snow prevented the ground from freezing. Thus the water used in flooding the rink soaked into the ground almost as fast as it was turned on. It was necessary to put enough water on the ground to thoroughly soak the surface and then wait for this to freeze to provide retention of the water after further flooding. The ice is somewhat porous as yet and it is expected it will be necessary to flood the surface several times more before the rink will be in condition to use to any extent. Some real cold nights and no more snowfall would shortly cause the new rink to be in the best possible condition for skating. Several boys were skating on the lakes over the weekend, the ice being strong enough to bear the weight of a team. Many fishing shacks have been placed on the lake.
How sweet it is! That’s how Gracie McKellop can sum up her rise in holiday candy business at the Sweet Shop in Cadillac. Her business is the largest single shipper of parcel post items through the Cadillac Post Office during the month of December, she said. Most of the boxed candies go out as holiday gifts or greetings through a telephone and mail order service she offers. Though she attributes the growth of her business in her past 10 1/2 years of operation to the service, anyone who visits the shop can see that her 27 kinds of homemade candies are also tempting. Gracie, as she is known, mails gift wrapped and boxed candies throughout the United States and the world, not only at Christmas, but all through the year. “Our peak season is now, after Nov. 15,” she said. Servicemen get many of the boxes. She introduced her service at a candy show recently, she said, and none of the other shops handled it the way she did. Her candies are handpacked after they are ordered, which provides variety. Then an enclosure card is added before the box is gift wrapped according to the season (Easter and Valentines Day too) and then taken to the post office and mailed.
A $94,633 economic development grant is expected to help create 40 jobs as two Wexford County companies expand. American Punch and Die and Cadillac Furniture, both located in Haring Township, plan expansions after one local road is made usable year-round. The grant recently was awarded by the Michigan Jobs Commission to pave about one-half mile of 41 Road north from Boon Road. The county will provide about $11,200 toward the improvements, while Haring Township will contribute a 10 percent local match of about $10,515. “The road will become a paved road. It is now gravel and the dust affects the machines that those companies use,” said Haring Township Clerk Bob Raden. “The paved surface also will be better for trucks to drive on.” Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Director Joy Gaasch wrote the grant application and submitted it to the state after approval by Wexford County commissioners. “The existing road is not an all-season road and there are weight limits in the spring, the companies can not get their product out,” Gaasch said. “There also are drainage issues, the Ball Drain goes through that area.”
