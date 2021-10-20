Oct. 20, 1921
The skeleton found recently near the old outlet by workers engaged in building roads for the state park commission has been identified as that of an Indian woman by Charles Manktelow, authority on Indian lore. Mr. Manktelow’s identification was corroborated by physicians to whom the skull was shown. One doctor said the skeleton probably had been buried at least 150 years, which statement refutes the theory held by many that the remains might have been those of an early settler. Before it was positively determined that the skeleton was that of a woman, it was held by some persons that the bones might have been those of a lumberjack who died or was killed in the early days when logs were floated to the Cadillac isle on the waters of the two lakes. No record of any disappearance could be found, however, and the measurements of the skull and size and shape of the teeth give ample evidence that the find is a woman’s skeleton. The gruesome exhibit was excavated near the old outlet on a ridge of land that is not believed to be an Indian mound. The bones were found under a slight depression on the surface of a sunken grave. The workmen struck the skull with a spade and thought it was stone. Before the bones were reached, they had been broken up considerably by the shovels of the men. The bones were exhumed and collected and placed in a box which was turned over to Mr. Manktelow to add to his collection of curious and Indian relics. Mr. Manktelow pronounced the skull to be that of an Indian and sought the testimony of physicians who agreed with him that the state of decomposition proved the skeleton to be an old one. Nearly all Indian tribes buried their dead in mounds, according to Mr. Manktelow, but the Ottawas usually made graves and it is believed the woman may have been a member of this tribe. Doctors say the bones are those of a woman about 35 years of age. The skeleton was unearthed in fragments and many parts of the anatomy were not found. It is believed that some of the bones may have completely disintegrated after having been in the ground for so many years. Many evidences of the occupation of Indians have been discovered in the locality of the finding of the skeleton. Mr. Manktelow found some pottery fragments and an arrowhead when he went over to inspect the decayed bones.
Oct. 20, 1971
Proposed Department of Natural Resources river-use rules aimed at protecting the environment and curbing conflicts on problem streams in Michigan may make too many waves for most canoeists, Cadillac Chamber of Commerce officials have decided. The chamber executive board met with four canoe livery operators and Russ Beilfuss, president of the Michigan Recreation Canoe Association, Tuesday night to discuss the proposed regulations. “The proposed rules simply leave too much to interpretation,” chamber manager Robert Jones said following the meeting. “We’re not criticizing the DNR,” he stressed, “because it’s a step in the right direction. However, we feel the regulations are not totally acceptable.” Jones said the chamber will recommend to the DNR and canoe livery operators that the DNR proposals be dropped, and that an advisory committee including representatives of canoe livery operators, fishermen, river property owners and the DNR meet and adopt rules more representative of everyone involved. Under the plan for “high-use” streams, canoeing would be covered by a daily permit system. The permits would be issued by DNR offices to limit the volume of canoeing traffic on certain sections of the four rivers to 30 canoes per hour during the period. Canoe use would be restricted to the hours between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. from the start of the trout season through Labor Day. Jones said the chamber felt that a limit of 30 permits per hour was not fair in that many canoe liveries are going as high as 150 per hour now.
Oct. 20, 1996
The Cadillac City Council will decide Monday night whether or not to recommend the sale of the Busy Bee Bar’s liquor license. The bar closed earlier this year after the state Liquor Control Commission suspended the license for its former owner, who was convicted last year of food stamp fraud and his liquor license was later suspended. Leo Harrison Van Ocker of Cadillac has applied to take over the license, the liquor control commission advised the council. The Class C license allows sale of beer, wine and spirits on the premises and must be used within the city of Cadillac, the representative said. A representative of the commission’s license division said the council’s decision on the request will be forwarded to the full commission, along with an investigator’s report and police report. The commission usually acts on the applications within six weeks.
