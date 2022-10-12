Today in history: slipping boat sales cause layoffs

Oct. 12, 1932
At the session of the supervisors Tuesday the board voted to raise $14,000 for the poor fund, including hospitalization at Ann Arbor and Howell, following the report of Ralph Hoover, superintendent of poor, concerning the situation of needy families in Missaukee County. C.L. Taylor, county school commissioner, asked and was granted an appropriation of $275 for taking the school census. H.L. Barnum made a report on his work as county farm agent for the past year. He also discussed the “Yellow Dwarf” situation. A resolution has been adopted by the board which was originated by the Genesee County board of supervisors to start a petition to be given to the secretary of state asking that the board of supervisors be allowed to set the salaries of county officers, which are now set by law. The report of the inspectors of jails as given to the board of supervisors showed that 27 prisoners had been held in the county jail during the last six months.
Oct. 12, 1972
Campaigning for election is not an easy task, even for the supposedly stronger of the sexes, but two long-time women campaigners ventured into Cadillac Wednesday afternoon after a long day of work. The pair, Mrs. Robert Griffin and Mrs. William Milliken, has a basic bonus as they entered Cadillac on a statewide campaign tour, that being they would be able to get to their hometown for a night’s sleep. Both have homes in Traverse City, but don’t really get to them as often as they would like. Mrs. Griffin is the wife of incumbent U.S. Sen. Griffin and Mrs. Milliken is married to the governor of this state. The two stopped in Cadillac late in the day, but both seemed fresh and ready for more campaigning. Both admit that campaigning is tough, but both showed they were enthusiastic about the candidate for whom they were campaigning, Sen. Griffin. “I believe very strongly in Bob Griffin’s candidacy,” commented Mrs. Milliken. “He is forthright and it’s unusual for a leader from Michigan to wield such a voice.” Mrs. Milliken continued with her testimonial, “He is eminently qualified to do a fine job.”
Oct. 12, 1997
First the company was sold. Then the layoffs began. No wonder the future of Cadillac boat manufacturer Four Winns has been questioned in recent weeks. Not to worry. Top-level sources with Outboard Motor Marine Corporation — Four Winns’ parent company — predict OMC’s future is secure, despite major organizational and personnel changes since the company’s sale last month to Greenmarine Acquisition Corp. Marlena Cannon, OMC director of public affairs and communications, said she is the only person authorized to publicly address concerns about Four Winns, whose management accordingly did not return calls. Cannon confirmed layoffs of around 100 of Four Winns’ 550 employees last week. The layoffs are indefinite, depending on demand for new boats. “It truly is an economic thing,” Cannon said. “What you’re seeing at Four Winns is the fact the demand is just not out there for those products at this moment. Our market, boats under 35 feet, is the softest area in the industry in terms of sales ... The layoffs are not connected in any way with Greenmarine.”
