Today in history: slot machine case has ramifications

Oct. 27, 1932
Carl Bennett, told to appear at police headquarters today, did not go but there were further developments in the slot machine affair at the McGinn restaurant. Forty slugs which were the size and weight of nickels were taken to Chief Levin by Victor Russell, who works in the restaurant and who said that they had been found in the slot machine which Bennett had played and later wrecked to get the jackpot. Bennett had told police that he had put $12 in the machine, according to the chief. Russell told police he had four witnesses who would testify that it was Bennett who used the slugs, Levin said. Ten-cent slugs in cigarette vending machines at the Kelly Motor Co. and Gus Brehm’s filling station were reported. Because the amount of money, $1.20, taken from the slot machine jackpot by Bennett would make the charge a misdemeanor, arrest could not be made without a complaint and warrant, Chief Levin explains, unless it was done in the presence of a policeman. No warrant had been asked this afternoon. Bennett was arrested here about a year ago for Detroit police, according to the chief, who does not remember the charge.
Oct. 2, 1972
The Wexford County Deputies Association has levied a series of unfair labor practice charges against Sheriff Robert Hill and the Wexford County Board of Commissioners. The charges were sent Thursday to the State Department of Labor, Employment Relations Commission, Labor Relations Division. “I don’t really think anyone is unduly harassing anybody,” Hill said today. “I’m going to sit tight until they (charges) are aired at the hearing,” he added. A hearing date has not yet been set. The Association has listed withholding of promotion of an employee, changing of work schedules of deputies because of “union activities,” attempts to discourage members of the department from joining the union and mechanical “bugging” of deputy conversations among the charges. The list of unfair labor practice charges comes on the heels of two recent resignations from the department. Deputy Gary Behl submitted his resignation “under duress” because of his union activities, according to the charges, and dispatcher Danny Fewless resigned because of no chance for advancement. Fewless corrected a statement in the appendix of the labor charges. Fewless said it is incorrect that he had said that “as soon as he became a deputy the first thing he would do is actively join the Association.” “I resigned because there was no chance of advancement,” he said.
Oct. 27, 1997
Few details have been released regarding a fire at Kelley’s Restaurant on E. Clare Road in Marion. The Marion Fire Department was dispatched at 5:24 p.m. Saturday evening to the restaurant, a dispatcher from Meceola Central Dispatch said. Assistance was called in from the Tustin, McBain and Evart Fire Departments. “A kitchen worker called and said the grill was on fire,” the dispatcher said. “I told them to get everyone out of the building. Then a person called from a cell phone saying that the restaurant was up in flames.” No further information has been released at this time regarding the amount of damage or other facts relating to the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.