Dec. 15, 1920
The extent to which smooth-talking stock salesmen have been raiding rural residents of the Cadillac territory was revealed by a trip through the surrounding territory Monday afternoon and a talk with local bankers. It was found that many farmers had been tricked by the scheme of giving salesmen their note for 90 days which they were told would give them sample opportunity to investigate the worth of the stock. Four of these notes were traced and all had been discounted at Cadillac banks the next day. It is possible that legal action may be taken against agents who worked such deals. "Guaranteed" preferred stock was the lure held out to buyers and half a dozen farmers near Cadillac bought as much as $2,000 worth of such securities, giving notes in most cases. One buyer gave the agent $3 in cash for a fine bundle of questionable certificates. One farmer was only prevented from giving the agent some bonds owned in return for the stock because the bonds were registered in his name. The agents of course would be only too glad to get good paper for their risky stocks. One concern which has obtained an injunction against the Michigan Securities Commission is operating activily around Cadillac. No doubt these promoters can unload most of their issue before the court tangle is cut and the state authorities can bar their operations under the blue sky law. The territory around Hobart and Wheeler district have been well canvassed by these salesmen. Most of these stocks have been sold here for just about double what they can be bought for from brokers in the case where the issues are of sufficient worth to be regularly listed.
Dec. 15, 1970
If you're planning to call your son, husband or special friend in Vietnam this holiday season, ask him to call you instead. This advice came from Voris Davis, Michigan Bell's local manager, who said that servicemen in Vietnam are very hard to locate and combat conditions frequently prevent a call from the U.S. from getting through to the person wanted. "It's much easier for a serviceman to find a phone than for a phone call to find him," he said. Best thing to do, said Davis, is to write to your man in Vietnam in advance and arrange a date and time for him to call you — preferably collect. (The time difference between Eastern Standard Time and Vietnam is 13 hours; when it's noon in Michigan, it's 1 a.m. the next morning in Vietnam. Davis said that servicemen can call home at certain hours during the Christmas season through special arrangements made by the United Service Organizations (USO), the U.S. military, Hong Kong Cable and Wireless and the Bell System's Long Lines department. "There is no domestic telephone service outside of Saigon," Davis Explained. "Our military and the USO can make arrangements for only occasional use of military circuits to be connected with the commercial system at the Saigon USO. Calls then go via radio, underseas cable or satellite to Oakland, California. The company estimated that about 40 calls a day are made between Vietnam and points in Michigan during the holiday season.
Dec. 15, 1995
Carol Torrey was feeling pretty lucky just to get an elk permit. Now she is very excited after filling her ticket with the second largest elk weighed in Tuesday. Torrey, of Marion, was hunting between Gaylord and Atlanta when she saw three elk coming at her. "My husband said to take the second one but then this one turned its head and he said 'Wait,'" Torrey said. When she saw the rack on the animal she knew why. "When I saw them, I thought what a beautiful picture," she said. The bull elk was weighed in at 604 pounds field dressed, Torrey said. Of the 25 elk weighed in by the Department of Natural Resources in Atlanta, it was the second largest. Torrey has been hunting for several years, taking numerous deer, but this was her first elk. "I was one of 165 to receive a permit out of 39,000 that applied," she said. She and her husband snowshoed into the woods and used snowmobiles to drag the elk out.
