Pictured is a clip from the Aug. 2, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Concerned bystanders and county emergency agencies experienced tense moments during the two and one-half hour rescue operation of 2-year-old Bradley Velfling of Cadillac from a 21-foot-deep well pit. Mrs. Greg Velfling, the boy’s mother, along with David Williams, of the Wexford County Ambulance Service, talk to the boy in an effort to calm him.”