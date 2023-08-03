Aug. 3, 1923
Cadillac today mourned the death of the executive head of the United States government. The first news of the sad occurrence was given the city by the special edition of The Cadillac Evening News, which carried a complete account of the death of Warren G. Harding in the Palace Hotel at San Francisco, together with stories of the life and career of the deceased president, facts about the bereaved wife and Calvin Coolidge, who automatically succeeded to the president. The city was stunned to learn the news. This morning flags on all public buildings were hoisted to the tops of the staffs and reverently lowered to the half-mast. The dawn of the new day came to a nation in mourning. Coming as he did from a small city, Marion, Ohio, having a population but slightly greater than Cadillac the citizens of every city below the metropolitan class have felt a distinct camaraderie for Mr. Harding, esteeming him a fellow “Main streeter.” W.S. Darling, internal revenue collector from the Grand Rapids office, who is here at the Federal Building on official business, is the only federal employee in Cadillac other than Postmaster P.F. Powers. Mr. Darling was grieved this morning to see the announcement of the sudden death of Mr. Harding in the special edition of The Cadillac Evening News. “I have been in the employ of the government for 20 years,” said Mr. Darling, “and have seen all the presidents and government officials in that time. I believe Mr. Harding was the nearest to the citizenry of the country than any other president in recent years, not excepting Theodore Roosevelt. He appealed to me to be a ‘regular fellow’ in the strict sense of the term as applied to one man by his friends. I believe, however, that Calvin Coolidge will carry on in a satisfactory manner and think that under favorable circumstances he could have been nominated president. It is probable the death of Harding will serve to unite the several factions of the Republican party.”
Aug. 2, 1973
Two-year-old Bradley Velfling can thank vicious animals he is alive and safe today. The youngster, son of Mr. and Mrs. Greg Velfling of Cadillac, was rescued unhurt Wednesday afternoon from a 21-foot well pit as a result of Wexford County Animal Control Officer Albert Nelson’s proficiency with an animal snare. The boy apparently had wandered away from his home near 39 Road, partially uncovered a sheet of plywood his father had placed over the hole on nearby property and fell in while playing. Wexford County Sheriff’s Department officials, members of the Cadillac Fire Department, Wexford County Ambulance Service personnel and concerned bystanders rushed to the boy’s aid soon after he plunged in at about 1 p.m. Nelson and Sheriff Robert Hill pulled the boy to safety about 3:30 p.m. after he had spent about two and one-half hours in the pit, which measured about 16 inches in diameter. After several fruitless attempts with a noose strung through a piece of copper tubing, rescue attempts focused on use of Nelson’s “Catch Pole” following the arrival of Consumers Power Co. workers at the scene about 3 p.m. Rod Norman and Ralph Kornoely of Consumers offered use of a 17-foot fiberglass pole, referred to as a “Hot Stick,” to which Nelson’s spring-loaded snare was attached. Power company workers use the pole to replace fuses on high voltage lines. Nelson lowered the snare into the pit and coaxed the boy to reach up by tapping him on the head with it. “I could get it around his neck, but we didn’t want to bring him up that way because we were afraid we might break his neck or chock him to death,” Nelson said. “He finally got mad enough to reach up at the pole when I tapped him on the head and we got the snare around his arm.” “I told Hill we got him ... let’s get him out of there,” he said. “I was glad to see him when he came out of that hole and I imagine he was glad to get out of there, too.” Following the ordeal, the boy, shook up and crying but apparently not seriously injured, was taken to the family physician for observation.
Aug. 3, 1998
The secret of good grocery bagging is in the details, according to Eric Decker, cashier for Prevo’s Family Market in Cadillac. But luck doesn’t hurt, either, he added. On Wednesday, Decker returns to the stage championship of grocery bagging. The Michigan Grocers Association will hold its annual Best Bagger Contest at Lansing Mall. Decker, 18, of Cadillac, will represent the Prevo’s chain for a second straight year. He earned that spot after competing in Traverse City last month. Each of Prevo’s nine stores sent their best bagger to compete for top chain honors. To the world as a whole, proper grocery bagging may not seem very significant. But virtually everyone shops for food in a grocery store, and virtually everyone has had produce bruised or eggs broken as a result of careless bagging. So proper bagging at the check-out counter, while it may seem like a small thing, actually makes a big difference. Decker said the state competition will be different from real-life bagging because all items will be arranged and waiting for competitors before they start. All competitors will have the same item arrangement before them when they start bagging. The time stops when the last bag is placed in a cart next to the bagging area. In real life, Decker said, cashiers send a steady stream of items to baggers. Also in the real world, most people take plastic bags. In competition, baggers use only paper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.