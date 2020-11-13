Nov. 13, 1920
The snow did not delay any battles and it was not allowed to interfere seriously with the arrangements for the observance of Armistice Day here. Early this morning committees in charge of the day’s observance poked their heads from the blankets and individually put the curse on the Weather Man for the bleakness of the day. However, the contingencies of climate could not be overcome and the members of the Legion and other former service men gave the Germans credit for another bit of meanness — that they did no surrender earlier in the season when the weather is more likely to be pleasant. The barbecue was cooking merrily all day in charge of A.C. Roller of Lansing. This is the thirteenth barbecue that Mr. Roller has superintended, but the unlucky number did not bother the chef who went ahead with the roasting. The booth to be used in the membership drive was built and ready last evening. The noise parade was arranged according to schedule and if the snow ceased before the pavement dance was scheduled, this event was to take place. The weather cannot stop the boxing show at the Opera House this evening. The boxers are all ready for the festival and the tickets have sold at a fairly satisfactory rate. Early in the day a liberal sprinkling of uniforms was seen on the streets and anecdotes of the war, the camps and Europe were retold with enthusiasm. The few words of French that most of the men brought back were trotted out and exercised during the day and “Bonjour‘ was a favorite form of salutation.
Nov. 13, 1970
Looking toward the opening of deer season Sunday, DNR District Conservation Officer Donald Bell said Osceola, Wexford and Missaukee counties can expect about the same number of hunters as last year. “I don’t look for any significant increase or decrease in the number of hunters,‘ said Bell. Bell said in 1969 there were about 31,000 hunters in the three counties and they managed to kill 3,800 bucks, meaning a little over 10% of them had success. Thirty two percent of those licensed to hunt does got one of the 1,840 killed in the three counties. Most of the deer this year seem concentrated in the southeastern and northwestern part of Osceola County and the southern and western parts of Missaukee County, Bell said. Statewide, the 1970 firearm deer season is programmed to produce a lower kill than last season’s harvest of nearly 107,000 whitetails, according to the DNR. Figuring in that picture was the DNR’s decision to call for a cut of nearly 50% in antlerless deer permit quotas for the northern Lower Peninsula. The DNR said the region’s antlerless deer quotas were reduced in a move to help deer build up in areas where they appear to have been balanced with their range as the result of past antlerless harvests and commercial timber cutting. Also pointing to a more conservative kill this fall is the fact that the entire Upper Peninsula will be closed to hunting antlerless deer in line with a mandate of the State Legislature.
Nov. 13, 1995
The tar now bubbling up along the north shore of Lake Cadillac is a product of a much different era. So is a Cadillac man. Stan Sandelius was born in 1915 in Cadillac, and has lived his whole life in the area. In his youth, he worked on his family’s farm on Plett Road, and on particularly hot summer days he and his friends would make the trip to Lake Cadillac for a refreshing dip. “It was a long trip from Plett, but on hot days, we would do it,‘ Sandelius said. “In those days, the entire east end of Lake Cadillac was filled with sawmills. We walked through the lumber piles that were at least 20 feet high, over the tram (a train trestle over river and lake used by the lumber company), and along a path we used to avoid the tar pits. We walked bare foot, and tried not to get any of it on our feet. It was a terrible time trying to get it off. We had to use gasoline to get it off.‘ Sandelius said he remembers at least two tar pits of at least 20 feet across, about where the Naval Reserve is now. He said there may have been more, but there were areas away from Lake Cadillac where he and his friends did not journey. Once in the water, he said it was not as fresh as it is today. “We said we were going to the lake for a dip, not a creosote dip, but I guess that is what it was,‘ he said. “The swimsuits we wore were not like the ones they have today. They went all the way up. When we got home, they smelled like creosote. The rich boys didn’t have swimsuits that smelled like creosote, because they went swimming up near the canal, where the water was cleaner.‘ In 1938, when he and his wife were married, Sandelius moved much closer to the tar pits to a home on the Lake Cadillac shore, on Sunset Lane just east of Lake Street — more than a half mile from where he remembers the tar pits to be. “We were one of the first people in the area to put a well down,‘ he said. “At 50-60 feet the water foamed up just like beer with the stuff. We went down over 100 feet and the water was still bad with the stuff, but we used it anyway.‘ Sandelius said he knew of no one that has developed cancer or had any serious medical problems because of their encounter with the tar pits. “Apparently it didn’t do any harm — I’m still here.‘
