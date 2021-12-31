Dec. 31, 1921
Father Time, the old gentleman with the scythe and the hour-glass, had a grouch on today and called up on Boreas, god of wind, to assist in putting one over on the humans as a patron gift before he turned the calendar over to little 1922, who is supposed to appear on the scene shortly after midnight clad in even fewer garments than are worn by big sister when she goes to a ball. It was not “tres froid” as the French would say, but it was windy Mais oui! The temperature clung to 30 degrees where it was last night before the wind started to blow. It became real soft during the night and this morning a rainy sleet beat against the window panes. Naturalists and hunters predict that the next two months will be real wintry ones as the animals are covered with much heavier fur than is the case when the winter is destined to be older. There is also another belief that the weather on the last day of the year determines the kind of weather for the rest of the winter. This theory was borne out last year when it rained on Dec. 31 and the winter was comparatively open. It is not believed the storm will fill the highways enough to prevent traffic. The drifts will cover the ruts in the windswept places but there will be the advantage of having some of the snow blown from the road in the more exposed places. There has been no heavy fall of snow today, that which is in the air being mostly picked up elsewhere and swirled by the wind. Ice cutting has commenced by Huckleberry and Watson and the ice is reported to be of excellent quality and about 12 inches in thickness. The blizzard stopped the work of harvesting the cold blocks today but the job will be resumed after the storm and continued to completion. Some fish are being caught through the ice. Several of the regulars have their fish shanties up and are luring the big ones to come and be taken. Chief of Police Harris is an ardent devotee of the sport of ice fishing, but someone swiped the chief’s shanty and until he recovers it he will have to eat lutefisk instead of perch or pickerel. The snowstorm will spoil the skating on the new municipal rink as it will do no good to scrape the surface until after the storm. Snow is one of the impediments to ice sports in this section of Michigan and has prevented the fullest enjoyment of the many sheets of natural ice in North Michigan.
Dec. 31, 1971
Skiers and snowmobilers and resort owners are smiling. Drivers and pedestrians are frowning. The reason is simple. Snow has returned. Approximately six inches had fallen by 10 a.m. today drawing out city street and county road crews. The Wexford County Road Commission has 25 units clearing roads, but with the snow continuing, “We can’t keep up with it,” a spokesman said. Nine pieces of equipment began work in Cadillac at 6 a.m., City Streets Supt. Al Philo said. Ice under the snow is slowing work, he complained, but work is progressing. Phil indicated that if the snow and wind continues, streets plowed early today would probably be covered with snow again by evening. Roads throughout Northern Michigan continued to be hazardous, area authorities said, but few highway incidents were reported in the Cadillac area. While the snow has produced a problem for highway crews and drivers, it has been a blessing for snowmobilers and skiers who have been virtually grounded most of December. Caberfae Ski Area will be running full tilt this weekend for one of the few times this season, and Big M at Manistee is expected to be open along with Missaukee Mountain near Lake City, Briar Hill near Mesick and Lost Pines near Harrietta. “This should put us in real good shape,” a happy Bob Murphy grinned today. Murphy, manager of Caberfae Ski Area, has been able to open only a few slopes through use of snow making equipment. Saturday and Sunday he expects to operate two chair lifts, five T-bars and 16 rope tows. “I feel we will be in good shape and be able to run the whole area,” he said, adding that about six inches of new snow had been added to Caberfae’s six inch base. “Big M is mechanically sound and ready to go,” he said. But, he plans to inspect it today before making a final decision on the weekend. “We’re going to try to open,” he added. Caberfae’s biggest problem? “Clearing the roads and parking lot,” Murphy shrugged. The lack of snow hasn’t created the financial loss many persons believe, Robert Jones, Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce manager, said today. Jones estimated the area may have lost close to $200,000 in trade, but added that winter sports enthusiasts have continued to come into the area despite the conditions. He estimated that some resorts and motels lost 10 to 20 percent of their business. “But we don’t feel that was a major loss,” he continued. “Many persons came and stayed hoping for better weather. We’ve been very busy the last two days making reservations,” Jones added. Those snowmobilers and skiers apparently know something.
