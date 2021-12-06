“Khaym” the clever entertainer who played Cadillac recently, has been proved a definite fake by John Blackburn, police chief at Traverse City. The device by which he pretended to locate Ralph Anderson, missing Traverse business man, is amusing and has a touch of humor. The officers of the neighboring community followed up the tip of Khaym, as much to jolt the credibility of the fickle public in such seers as in the hopes of obtaining any real information. “Mr. B. Board” was the name which Khaym gave of a western party who knew a man who knew Anderson. No doubt the public will be bored when it learns that this was a clever concealment for the name of the western branch of the Bill Board, a theatrical magazine which forwards mail for stage folk. California officers learned that the Bill Board had received a telegram to send all messages for Robert E. Kane and G.H. Bryant at East Jordan. Kane was the name of “B. Board’s” friend who knew Anderson, Khaym told the Traverse dupes. Bryant was the real name by which Khaym had bankruptcy proceedings pending in federal court at Grand Rapids while playing Cadillac. Traverse police are convinced that Khaym or his agent filed the “Bryant” message from East Jordan in an effort to start dummy communication with the Traverse police through the theatrical agency.
Continued reports of snowball throwing in Cadillac have continued to concern the City Police Department. A snowball struck a vehicle operated by a woman as she drove on city streets Monday, police reported. Although no damage was reported this time, police have acknowledged that persons may be injured and traffic mishaps may occur in the doing. Three young boys were reported throwing snowballs on W. Pine Street in another incident Monday, police added. “When school lets out, snowball throwing has been quite heavy around the Chestnut Street area,” said policewoman Edith Soles. Cadillac area schools have also been concerned about the increasing incidents and have urged children to heed safety regulations. If arrested and charged as a disorderly person for the offense, the penalty is a fine of up to $100 and/or up to 90 days in jail, police said.
