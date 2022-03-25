March 25, 1922
Hon. Fred S. Lamb of this city, judge of the Twenty-eighth Judicial Circuit of Michigan, has been endorsed as a candidate for appointment to the Supreme Court of Michigan to fill the vacancy caused by the death of the late Justice John W. Stone. Bench and bar of Northern Michigan are a unit in support of the Cadillac jurist and Republican leaders and prominent citizens are joining the movement, which began with the announcement that resolutions endorsing Judge Lamb had been sent to Lansing by the Wexford County Bar Association and the Republican County Committee. The years of faithful public service to which Judge Lamb has been call by the community attest to the high regard in which he is held as a citizen of the highest type. The reports and decisions of the Supreme Court reveal his exceptional standing in his own profession. His record as a circuit judge is unusual in several significant particulars. First, he has probably done more work than any other circuit judge, always being free to go where and when ever called by the presiding judge. Judge Lamb has held court in more than one half of the counties in Michigan which clearly shows how faithfully he has been in devoting time to the state without extra compensation outside the immediate duties of his own district. Another indication of the high regard in which Judge Lamb is held by his associates of the bench is the number of cases of major importance outside this district to which the Cadillac jurist has been assigned recently by the state authorities. It was Judge Lamb who was called to the Macomb County bench in the famous Prevost murder case at Mt. Clemens, an action prosecuted by the then Attorney General Alex J. Grosbeak, now the governor who will make the appointment.
March 25, 1972
Sixteen Cadillac young people and their parents visited Wexford County Probate Court Friday afternoon to “discuss” the snowball problem which is apparently prevalent along Chestnut Street. The 16 young people were those picked up March 17 by City Police and unofficially accused of throwing snowballs at vehicles. Probate Judge Walter Ransom pointed out that no official arrests had been made in the incident and there were no official charges. The 17th youth involved in the pickup is reported to be hospitalized at Mount Clemens, Ransom said. The group, Friday, discussed the potential seriousness of snowballing. Judge Ransom explained that disorderly conduct charges or, depending upon what happened as a result of snowballing, assault or assault and battery charges, could possibly result in such an incident. He also told the group of the civil liability involved if there were personal injury or if a vehicle went out of control and caused a crash. Parents expressed their concern for the extent of the problem along Chestnut Street and suggested the schools schedule an assembly when police officers could review the problem and the penalties which could result. Ransom added a footnote: “Next time, the court visit might be ‘official’.”
March 25, 1997
Another Cadillac student has been expelled, this time for bringing a knife to school. School board members, during a closed session requested by the student’s parents, decided unanimously that the 16-year-old, Cooley Alternative student should face expulsion during the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday. Under the state’s “zero tolerance” policy, students face mandatory expulsion for bringing weapons to school. “The student received the 180 days by law,” said superintendent Fred Carroll. “We are going to see more of these things because of the new law,” Carroll said. “Then it will settle down.” The 11th grade student, enrolled in the alternative education program, was found in possession of a knife. The male student was making threats against a classmate, said Carroll. “Which is what we don’t tolerate — we don’t tolerate any kind of threats, but in this case, the student was in possession of a knife longer than three inches and that warrants a recommendation of expulsion,” Carroll said.
