Jan. 25, 1922
Not many Cadillac citizens would believe that Felix Flynn taught his brother Jimmy how to play the piano. Felix will demonstrate how this was done at the Legion minstrel show next Monday and Tuesday evenings. Besides that skit, which also includes Jimmy Flynn’s son, James, and a male quartet, there will be Hulin and Sox Kelley in a screaming farce about Pullman car porters, Bob Leslie in “something different,” Jimmy Malliatt in eccentric steps and other features of vaudeville. The first rehearsal in the Opera House will be held Friday evening when the cast and chorus will familiarize themselves with the stage and get their entrance dances, cues and other stage business down fine. Last evening’s rehearsal was one of the best yet held, the chorus having learned the songs and the end men throwing off their usual dignity in the effort to make the show a rollicking entertainment. Tickets may be reserved Friday and Saturday evening at the box office of the Opera House.
Jan. 25, 1972
An ordinance to require city employees to live within the city was repealed Monday night by the Cadillac City Commission. The action followed the city clerk’s presentation of a certificate acknowledging validity of the signatures signed to petitions calling for the repeal or a vote of the people. Petitions began circulating soon after the Commission’s Dec. 29 action to adopt the ordinance. They were filed on the 20th day and certified by City Clerk John H. Weed. Quickly denied Monday night was a request from Barney Castle Oil Co. for permission to purchase the Campus Life Teen Center building and land on S. Mitchell Street at Chapin Street, raze the building and construct a “community” style service station. The Teen Center has served as a YMCA headquarters and for many years housed the Cadillac Recreation Dept. Youth Center. It was closed last May and reopened in the summer under the auspices of Youth for Christ.
Jan. 25, 1997
Fresh snow and computers made for an enjoyable weekend for several snowmobilers. Avid snowmobilers from as far away as southern Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee met over the weekend for “Net Ride ‘97,” put together mainly by Doug Ritter of Dayton, Ohio. Ritter has been snowmobiling since 1977 and participated in Net Rids in other states. More than 120 people attended. Net Ride can be found on the internet, under the Cadillac Home Page. The idea behind this innovation was to give snowmobile lovers access to one another. His purpose was to meet other riders. Ritter’s main disappointment was the lack of resources. Rick Nagel, a first year snowmobiler from Whitmore Lake searched for snowmobiling information on the internet and found Cadillac’ s home page. He scouted the conditions, looked at the trail maps and made his reservation all through the home page. The page lists lodging facilities, trail maps, and conditions. Carol Potter, executive director of the Cadillac Area Visitors’ Bureau, updates conditions every day, taking current outdoor photographs and putting them on the page. This helps Ritter and others determine where and when to snowmobile. “It’s really good for me because I’m so far away. I can’t afford to drive 400 miles and have conditions be lousy,” said Ritter.
