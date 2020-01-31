Jan. 31, 1970
Area lake conditions have been rated as deceiving by area law enforcement agencies and they warn snowmobilers to exercise extreme caution if they should operate their machines on local lakes. Robert DuVall, of 509 East Lincoln St., reported to the Cadillac Evening News today that he narrowly escaped disaster Friday night when his machine went through a snow-covered open hole on the north shore area of Lake Missaukee. DuVall managed to crawl from the machine when the skis hung on the edge of the hole. The mid-week rain and warm temperatures have created less than ideal conditions on the lakes and cold weather hasn’t corrected the situation.
Jan. 31, 1995
Other Northern Michigan school districts with pools are paying close to what Cadillac is budgeting for maintenance. CAPS figures the operation and maintenance to be around $98,000. Tom Bos, pool director at Holland Schools, which has two pools, said chemicals cost about $2,500 a year, while the electric bill is about $18,000 and gas/heat is about $30,000. Hudsonville school district has a pool in the high school building and maintenance costs are not broken down, assistant superintendent Art Bolt said. Both said the pools are booked solid. Alpena and Traverse City school districts use pools that are owned and operated by the county. In Traverse City, the school district rents the pool at $50 each for the swim team and school physical education classes, said Traverse City athletic director John Sonnemann. He said the school district pays $10,000 a year in rental costs for the swim team. Mark Daniel, assistant recreation director for Grand Traverse County, said Cadillac should go for the pool. “I would encourage it,‘ he said. “I encourage them to use foresight and build the pool for the future.‘ In Alpena, maintenance costs were not available from the county. The Alpena school district does not have two pools, one in the high school that is owned and operated by the county. The other is in Thunder Bay Junior High and is not open because of the cost of operation, a spokesperson said. She said several millage votes for pool operation had been voted down by residents.
