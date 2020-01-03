Jan. 3, 1965
Snowmobiling is prohibited in Diggins Park, under provisions of a city ordinance, and violators are subject to arrest, Recreation Department director James Gibson said today. Gibson said he had been notified by City Police that snow vehicles were running on the ski hill and the skating rinks, a situation which could jeopardize the safety of a skier or skater using the facilities. The ski tow is in operation on an occasional basis due to the volunteer efforts of Harold Bassett, who spends his off-duty time from the Cadillac Fire Department running the mechanism. Gibson said other parents are needed to help with the operation from 1 p.m. until dark Saturdays and Sundays. The tow is not operated after school weekdays due to the short time until dark, he added. Hilbert (Hy) Elenbaas of 220 E. North St. has volunteered his time to recondition the warming buildings at the skating rink. Gibson said the small rink on the tennis court level is in use and the larger rink is still rough but is being smoothed out.
Jan. 3, 1995
If Jamie and John Hickey of Marion had brought a new baby into the world according to Jamie’s Dec. 29 due date, they would have earned a tax exemption. Instead, they won all kinds of baby goods and services and the distinction of having the first baby of 1995. Jacob Matthew was born at 3:22 p.m. New Year’s Day. That made him the winner of the Cadillac Evening News’ first baby contest. “Having the first baby was like an incentive, a goal to reach,‘ said Jamie, beaming with joy. “We were surprised we had the first baby because it was born in the afternoon.‘ The Hickeys said they knew they were going to have a baby boy. Jacob Matthew weighed 7 pounds, 13 1/2 ounces and measured 20 inches long. He is their second child. Jordan Marie was born two years ago. The Hickeys planned to head home Monday afternoon after Jamie was discharged from Mercy Hospital in Cadillac.
