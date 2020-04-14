April 14, 1920
Cadillac will not be forced to a diet of canned goods for several weeks even though the railroad strike continues to grow. This is the statement of J.F. Berner, manager of the Cadillac branch of the National Grocer Company, which supplies provisions to practically all of the local retail grocery stores in this city and part of Northern Michigan. "We have several weeks' supply of all necessary groceries," said Mr. Berner, "and the fact that shipments to our customers are nearly all less than carlots makes it possible for us to care for our trade. A car of sugar was received yesterday which was started before the yard strike menaced the freight shipments. Should the Grand Rapids yard men go out in force, it would doubtless cripple us after our present stock was depleted, but we could stand even a siege of that magnitude for a time." The Cadillac Produce Company ships everything but eggs in small lots by express. The company has a car of eggs to move but less than carlots of goods are being moved over the Pennsylvania and this fact together with the express shipments relieves the situation. Many Michigan towns have been forced to discontinue gas service and electricity for power, owing to lack of coal supplies. Henry Donahue of the Cadillac Gas Company said his company had enough coal for normal needs to last for two months. The coal situation here is not alarming. Some of the dealers report cars of coal rolling toward this city and supplies on hand are believed to be adequate to last until warmer weather comes.
April 14, 1970
Suit against the city of Cadillac, Production Steel Co., and Wonder Trussless Building Inc. was filed Friday by Safeguard Insurance Co. for alleged damages done to a Piper model B 180 aircraft. Judgement is sought in the amount of $8,450 plus interest, costs and attorney fees for damages done to the aircraft when a hangar collapsed on it Jan. 22, 1969 at Cadillac Municipal Airport. The suit charges that the city of Cadillac, which owns and operates the Airport and several hangars, is guilty of failure to maintain the hangar in a safe condition and failure to remove an accumulation of snow and ice from the hangar. The suit charges that Production Steel Co., which sold the hangar, and Wonder Trussless Building Inc., manufacturer of the hangar, should have known it was inadequate for purposes and weather conditions.
April 14, 1995
It has taken years of planning, but dirt is finally moving for one segment of the U.S. 131 Cadillac bypass project. "This is real stuff," Tom Coleman told the U.S. 131 Association at its meeting in Cadillac Wednesday night. "Things are starting to happen." The soil is being moved for borings where a bridge will eventually run over M-55. Construction could begin by the summer of 1996 and contracts for the bridges could be settled by late fall, Coleman said. Coleman, from the Cadillac office of the Michigan Department of Transportation, also told the group that progress is being made toward bidding contracts for the M-55 bridge as well as bridges over Crosby Road and 13th Street. There will be six other overpasses in Cadillac. Bids for these bridges will be let over different phases of the construction. Coleman said the challenge now is strictly logistical, such as figuring out the sequence of events and the work involved in each segment of the project. Construction of the Cadillac bypass is slated to begin in 1997 and will be completed to a point north of Cadillac by 1999.
