March 30, 1922
Wexford County voters will pass on a $60,000 bonding proposition for erecting and furnishing a new county infirmary at next Monday’s election. W.W. Hodges, county poor superintendent, and Commissioner Victor H. Given of Cadillac, chairman of the special committee of the Board of Supervisors which handled the proposition, are urging authorization of the loan on the grounds that it is the only way out of a difficult position for this county. The state has condemned the present structure and Lansing authorities urged the construction of at least a $90,000 plant here and felt that a $100,000 building was needed. Commissioner Given, however, persuaded the state to approve plans for a $60,000 dormitory and got the authorities to extend the time limit for building it so that the proposition could be submitted this spring. Should the voters turn down the measure, Supt. Hodges expects immediate orders from Lansing to board out the Wexford County changes, with the closing of the buildings on the Manton road. The inmates would have to be sent to institutions which have been approved by the state, and Supt. Hodges points out that this would be considerable expense because Wexford County runs its institution more economically than many other counties.
March 29, 1972
“Freedom of choice” should prevail in deciding whether to keep Camp Hoxey in operation, President Jerry Molitor told the Wexford Townships Association and visitors at the South Branch Township Hall, Tuesday. Recent controversy surrounding the correctional facility has drawn views from citizens, government and law enforcement officials. “This whole thing has been blown way out of proportion. The only people that should be concerned are those people that live around the prison camp,” Molitor said. “I have a little girl and she’s afraid if she comes home and I’m not there,” a woman who lives near the camp commented at the meeting. “I have a feeling of uneasiness since the Camp has been there,” another nearby resident said. Molitor also expressed concern over the degree taxpayers might have to support the upkeep of some prisoners lodged in county facilities occasionally without reimbursement from higher authorities. The younger prisoners at the camp, more so than the older ones, “may have to be given a second look,” Molitor and several others said in discussing any possible dangers from having a prison camp in the area. Wexford County Prosecutor Edward TenHouten held a meeting today with correctional officers and other persons to discuss the fate of the camp operation.
March 29, 1997
Expulsion of a Cooley alternative education student again has brought the problem of weapons in area schools to the forefront. The Cadillac school board’s expulsion Monday of the 16-year-old student falls under the district’s and the state’s zero tolerance policy. Students face mandatory expulsion for bringing weapons to school. The state law does allow local school boards some leniency based on certain exceptions. The expulsion is the third in Cadillac schools this year. The latest incident involved a male student who made threats with a knife against a classmate, said Cadillac Superintendent Fred Carroll. “The student received the 180 days by law,” said Carroll.
