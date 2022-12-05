Today in history: some taxicab drivers claim they are 'dry'

Dec. 5, 1922
All the taxicab drivers don’t sell liquor. Some of them claim they never have. Practically all of them admit that some of the drivers handle quite a liquor business. There is some question among the taxicab drivers, however, as to whether their trade handles the majority of the liquor sold in Cadillac. “There are five places, running wide open on Mitchell Street,” said one driver. “Why are they after the taxicabs so hard when the pool rooms and such places do such a big business selling liquor?”
Dec. 5, 1972
Men and boys met Saturday afternoon armed with shovels, picks, sleds, snowmobiles and a jeep to begin setting up five new markers on the old Cadillac to Traverse City Indian Trail. The concrete markers are similar to those placed on the trail by Milo Crosby after marking the trails in the 1940s. All markers were placed east of the Buckley area. Three of them marked where the Indian trail went along what is now 14 Mile Road, and the other two were placed on the north and south banks of the Manistee River where the trail crossed there. Four of the markers had been dropped off close to where they had to be placed, but the fifth could not be taken in by truck, and had to be dragged almost two miles to reach the north bank of the Manistee. The markers weigh around 400 pounds each. Three area troops assisted in the project.
Dec. 5, 1997
A community group will promote the same no-tolerance approach to physical and verbal violence it has taken to alcohol and substance abuse. TEAM-UP, which represents education, business, law enforcement, medical and religious organizations, is planning to develop a community-wide approach toward the problem of increasing violent acts among youth in Wexford and Missaukee counties. Mike Oatley, a counselor at Cadillac High School, cited a recent incident involving a break-in and assault committed by local teenagers as indicative of a growing trend. “We’d somehow like to have some coordination of efforts,” he said. “You can’t say it’s all skinheads or gangs, but there is an increase of violence in our schools.” The group hopes to have a policy statement by its Jan. 8 meeting regarding verbal and physical violence and members hope it will take hold as a community-wide orientation. “If you can go to business and professional groups with this, there’ll be some minor movements to get this off the ground,” said Dr. Chuck Dumanois. “In dealing with alcohol and substance abuse, it took a huge amount of time and money educating the community about the problem.” Jack Richards, Cadillac Middle School principal, said that while physical attacks at the school are down, verbal incidents have gone up. “With the Respect and Protect program, everyone has gone through it to some degree,” he said. “When you ask, what is violence, if it can hurt someone’s feelings, it’s violence.” A student caught in name-calling or a physical act of violence is taken aside by a teacher and given a “pink sheet” to help the student process why he or she engaged in that behavior.
