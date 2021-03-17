March 17, 1931
Don’t shoot the motorcycle cop. It will be only a meaningless gesture and a waste of good ammunition as he will shed bullets like a duck sheds water. For he is wearing a bullet-proof vest, the armored garb having been purchased by the City Commission Monday night at the request of Chief of Police Dan Levin who expressed the belief that the department should possess at least one such protective device. If the first proves successful in use, more will probably be bought. Theodore Burke’s request for permission to erect a gasoline filling station at the southwest corner of the intersection of Mitchell and Wright streets was granted after two petitions with 148 signers in favor of this petition had been given to the city clerk. Immediately after the petition was granted a resolution was adopted designating the street between Haring and Lake streets as Wright Street, it being a continuation of Wright Street east. The street has been known heretofore as East Wright Street and also West River Street but under the new order River Street will end on the east side of Haring Street.
March 17, 1971
Dr. Norman Lincoln, Reed City Hospital’s Chief of Staff, was one of the featured speakers Monday night at a Jaycee sponsored seminar in Reed City which dealt with sour gas odor problems. A crowd of 150 persons attended the seminar hearing both sides of the sour gas story from a panel of eight men representing firms involved and various state departments. Colin Hayward was the Jaycee moderator. Dan Meyers, an engineer with the air pollution control section for the Michigan Department of Health, discussed various facts and amendments which provide for the regulation of such operations. He said, “We were first advised in the summer of 1969 of the odor problem in Reed City and found that the offending agent is hydrogen sulfide which does give out an offensive ‘rotten egg’ smell. We tracked down what we believe to be the source, Isbrantsen Oil Co., and requested some improvements be made. One suggestion was that all possible release points of this gas be tied into a central burner.‘ This has been done, it was pointed out. “The smell is most noticeable early in the morning and late at night, I understand,‘ Meyers said. “Since last May, some increase in odor has been noticed and this related to a spill and a trapped vent line. We also found that lines below the Wolverine Fuel Co. were leaking and that company was contacted.‘ Prosecuting attorney Clarence Sahlin and C.W. Jetter defended Isbrantsen Co. Sahlin agreed that this “does produce an offensive odor which we call sour gas. The sour zone structure is about 4,200 feet down,‘ he said. “Originally there were 23 wells operated by a number of companies in the area. This resulted in more odor than there is now. Isbrantsen has not been unaware of the odor problems and measures have been taken to correct the problem. We know the odor is not pleasant, but we also feel the situation is much improved over several years ago. A vent line system was installed, as recommended, and this works on a pilot light system, igniting the gas to prevent it from escaping into the atmosphere.‘ He also said various new valves had been installed and other improvements made. Jetter said, “We have known for 18 years that this problem exists. Fifteen years ago it was suggested that we install pits and flares and we complied.‘ The new unit now being used is “completely sealed and there is no possible way for any emissions from it,‘ Jetter said. He said there have been some problems this winter with frozen lines and “we’re working on this problem all we can.‘
March 17, 1996
Details surrounding the discharge of two Wexford County Landfill employees and the early retirement of another remain under wraps. Department of Public Works board president Robert Mackey and DPW director Gary Fuller are keeping specific details surrounding the labor matters confidential pending a police investigation. The Cadillac Police Department is investigating the matter, confirmed Detective Sgt. Hartley Creed. Several anonymous phone calls to the Cadillac Evening News hinted that salvaged items from at least one local industry may have been sold for profit. Neither Fuller or Mackey would confirm the rumors. “We prefer to wait until we find out what the investigation shows,‘ Mackey said. “We don’t want to jeopardize that.‘ The discharges and early retirement last month are attributed to “alleged inappropriate activities,‘ by the three employees, Fuller said. “The fact is, the reasons for the discharges are tie-barred with the criminal investigation,‘ Fuller said. Those involved had been employed at the landfill for 9 1/2, 20 and 22 years, respectively, Fuller said. Alleged actions involving the three former employees are believed to have occurred during and after working hours, Fuller said.
