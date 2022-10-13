Today in history: 'South View Middle School' a hit with some board members

Oct. 13, 1932
W.W. Hodges was reappointed to the Wexford Board of Wexford Poor Superintendents this morning on the second ballot. He was nominated by Andrew Wright of South Branch and talks in his behalf were made by Mayor Felix H.H. Flynn and John Reiser. The term is three years. Other names presented were those of Elmer Pierson of Cadillac by Oscar Anderson, George Elmore of Selma by C.E. Tyler of that township, Perry Leach of Colfax by A.S. Cassidy, also of Selma and Lester Miller of Antioch by Charles Ginter, of that township. Mr. Hodges got nine votes on the first ballot, the others being distributed as follows: Elmore, four; Miller, four; Pierson, two; Leach, one. There was one vote cast for H.C. Kenyon, who had not been nominated, and one blank. On the second ballot Hodges had 14, Pierson, five; Elmore two and Miller one. Pierson’s candidacy was supported by a letter of recommendation from the American Legion, for which organization he was welfare officer for four years, and by a petition with 108 signatures.
Oct. 13, 1972
The U.S. 131 Committee met Thursday night here and decided to urge the planning department of the State Highway department to hold alignment hearings as quickly as possible. The local committee seeks to have the December or January meeting moved up if possible. The group is preparing a statement on transportation problems of Michigan. This will be a broad statement, according to U.S. Association chairman Robert Ransom. The statement concerns “You can’t solve all transportation problems with the gas tax bill.” This statement will be sent to every senator in Lansing, since the proposed package is up for discussion Nov. 29. “We want to get our position to each senator before it comes to the floor,” said Ransom. The next meeting is slated for the second Tuesday in November.
Oct. 13, 1997
The 6/7 grade school in Cadillac is finally getting an identity. South View Middle School — that’s the name some education board members hope to call it. The building and grounds committee of the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education Monday recommended the new name to the full board. “We’ve got a great amount of input from the community,” said committee chair Don Lakin. “We’re thinking the 6/7 grade school could be called South View Middle School and the current middle school could be Cadillac Mid-High School.” CAPS has been constructing the new middle school on Mackinaw Trail since April to house sixth and seventh grade students. The new school building will be a one-story 100,000-foot-square building able to house 720 students. CAPS plans to feature a large “performance area” in a hallway, a media center and elective course special classrooms in the new facility. The school is scheduled to open next fall. The board of education has been asking the public for name ideas for several months. CAPS administrators and committee members have received more than 30 names from the community, officials said. “We received a couple of suggestions naming it after great educators in the community. But we didn’t want to select a name from them,” Lakin said. “South View indicates location of the school and there’s actually a beautiful view from the site. We think it’s a great name.” He said the recommended name is one of the suggestions from the community.
