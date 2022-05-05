May 5, 1922
W.J. Conrad of Cedar Springs, a contractor at one of Cummer-Diggins lumber camps was killed Wednesday afternoon when he attempted to move a car on a grade. The car moved suddenly and was beyond control when Mr. Conrad ran to reach a brake in front of the car when he stumbled and the car ran over him crushing his chest. Mr. Conrad was a widower and has eight children, four of whom are married and the youngest but 11 years old. The body was shipped to Cedar Springs this afternoon in charge of Mr. Hubbard, a cousin of the dead man. No inquest was held, Coroner D. Ralston deciding that the fatality was purely accidental.
May 5, 1972
Two inmates at Camp Hoxey remain at large today after walking away from the State Corrections Commission honor camp Wednesday night. The pair were last seen at the 10:15 p.m. bed check, the Michigan State Police at the Cadillac Post reported today. One was serving a 2 1/2 to 10 year sentence for breaking and entering a home in Branch County and the other was serving a 1 1/2 to 2 year sentence for auto theft in Kalamazoo County. Both men were last seen wearing blue camp uniforms.
May 5, 1997
They may not have been out in force, but they were out in spirit. A smaller number than usual turned out for Cadillac’s annual spring cleaning Saturday, but Al Dumond, coordinator for the Cadillac Volunteer Days Program, was still smiling. “This is not our biggest attendance,” Dumond said. “But the spirit is here. We have hearty people on the lakefront getting the parks ready for the season.” Several of the volunteers said the amount of trash this year is one of the lowest, but they still pulled tires, sheet metal and many bags of garbage out of the Kenwood Park Heritage Trails area, and several bags of trash and leaves and brush were picked up from along the lakefront parks. “Last year was real big for trash,” Dumond said. “This year it was awfully less. The parks are better off to start with than normal. I think people may be more aware than in the past. And we have screws that are out here a lot. I always see a couple of people who pick up the trash when they are walking in the park.” It is that kind of volunteer spirit that seems to make a cold, damp morning a little warmer. “The president had a summit on volunteerism but the spirit has been in Cadillac for several years,” Dumond said.
