Feb. 25, 1931
Sixty feet of the Gardiner dam on the Clam River at Falmouth were washed away Tuesday, disrupting electric power service from Falmouth to Houghton Lake. Electric power is now being furnished by gasoline motors at Houghton Lake until the dam is repaired which will take about a week, it is thought. A new dam was constructed last fall and the washout occurred in part of the old dam which was still in use and was located west of the overflow. It was made of logs with a dirt covering and the damage was caused by seepage. Loss is estimated at between $500 and $600 by Glen Dardiner, owner of the dam.
Feb. 25, 1971
Someone has been helping himself to cornmeal from an overturned boxcar near Evart, Osceola County Sheriff Donald Grein said today. He added that 74 tons of the meal, destined for Chicago, has been reduced to "probably 30 tons." Investigation showed that trucks, tractors and snowmobiles had all been used in hauling the cornmeal away, Grein said. The Sheriff's Department received the complaint Monday from the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway Co. depot agent in Evart. "This was the first knowledge this department had of the incident," Grein said about Monday's complaint. According to files at the Reed City Post of the Michigan State Police, the accident occurred Feb. 1 and they were notified on Feb. 2 when railroad officials contacted them requesting an escort for equipment they intended to move in from Saginaw, officers said. Grein said a wheel broke on the boxcar and it derailed. "They tried jacking it up but decided they needed heavier equipment so sent a bulldozer up from Saginaw. The car is on its side and evidently someone removed the manhole type covers and helped themselves to the cornmeal."
Feb. 25, 1996
There's proof at the post office. A mailbox at the U.S. Post Office in Cadillac rented by the Cadillac Church of the Creator shows the white supremacy group is serious about promoting its views in the community, said Cadillac Police Youth Officer Jeff Hawke. "We certainly don't want to create a panic, but we do want to let people know what's going on," Hawke said. "We need to raise the level of awareness." The post office box is just another piece of evidence members of Team Up say shows the area is on the verge of a youth gang problem. "We don't have a problem now, but the potential is there," said Dave Monson, president of the concerned citizens group. Anyone writing the post office box receives literature from the Church of the Creator. Hawke knows because it's circulating among some area youth. "Propaganda is circulating and we have some youth claiming an allegiance," Hawke said. The white supremacist group is different than traditional gangs, which also have shown evidence of existence in Cadillac. "It's a racial hate-type thing," Hawke said. "Their views are fostered in hate." Particularly hatred toward Jews, some the literature shows. One of the church’s Sixteen Commandments listed is: "Remember that the inferior colored races are our deadly enemies, and the most dangerous of all is the Jewish race. It is our immediate objective to relentlessly expand the White Race, and keep shrinking our enemies." Graffiti on several Cadillac businesses boasts of "White Power" spray-painted next to swastikas and other messages of hate. Other literature circulating depicts racial cartoons "provided as a public service" by the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan chapter in Waters. Hawke, Monson and Team Up coordinator George Corliss are heading a group of parents, business, law enforcement and school officials, ministers and other concerned citizens in dealing with the issue.
