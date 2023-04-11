Today in history: spring electrical storm blows fuses

April 11, 1933
Only the usual minor trouble was caused here by the electrical storm of Monday, according to W.G. Hagadorn of the Consumers Power Co. Some transformer fuses were burned out and the lights and power were off for about 60 seconds about half past six o’clock in the evening, he said, this also causing a minute’s shutdown of the water pumps. The only way to clear lightning from the line is to open the line, allow it to discharge, and close it again which causes a flicker in the lights, he said. An empty Ann Arbor box car near the round house is believed to have been struck during the electric storm at supper time Monday evening. The firemen were called and extinguished the blaze which only destroyed one upper corner. Lightning blew out fuses at the Cass and Cooley schools, affecting the heating and water systems. At the Cass building the damage was repaired by 9:20 this morning and classes were carried on as usual since the building had not become uncomfortably cold during the night. Cooley students, however, were dismissed from morning classes. They returned this afternoon when the heating plant had been repaired.
April 11, 1973
The Mesick board of Education has approved plans to participate in the Smart Set Drug program. Deputy Sheriff Fred Buck of Osceola County and organizer of local drug programs, explained the program and answered questions for the board during their regular meeting Monday. The board also agreed to release seventh to 12th grade students the afternoon of May 9 to attend the League Track Meet in Mesick. Board member William Brown reported on the progress of the school’s new track which is expected to be completed in the near future. A price quotation of $9,000 for acoustical treatment of the gymnasium and band room has been received by the board from a Traverse City firm. Three members of the board will visit other local buildings with the same type of ceiling installed. If found satisfactory a recommendation will be submitted for the same installation in the Mesick school.
April 11, 1998
Cadillac has been named a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation. It is the 15th year Cadillac has received this national recognition. The city plants about 100 trees per year, said Bob Johnson, city director of public works. “We have a budget of about $86,000 between labor, equipment and trees,” he said. “We plant trees and replacements upon requests, as possible. Residents can request plantings and our forester will match them up with the appropriate tree for the location.” The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the National Arbor Day Foundation in cooperation with the National Association of State Foresters and the USDA Forest Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.