March 10, 1920
Cadillac was in the same situation this noon as regards commercial coal as it was Tuesday, local dealers having received no fuel shipments in the last 24 hours. The belated but balmy January thaw melted the rather critical situation as far as domestic heating was concerned, however, and two cars of industrial coal arrived to help out the factories. The Pennsylvania brought in a car for Cobbs and Mitchell this morning consigned to Boyne which was diverted to local use. Another plant got a car this noon. The Pennsy hauled in a whole train of coal cars today but it was consigned to points north, mostly for Petoskey. Still more coal, delayed by the blizzard, is on the way and some Cadillac cars should arrive before long. The Ann Arbor dragged in 27 cars of coal but it was all railroad fuel. That road has relieved the domestic shortage considerably by giving fuel to its employees who were out. Factories hampered by the fuel shortage reported conditions unchanged today. The meager piles continue to fade for the plants burn about as much fuel warm days as cold ones. Present weather conditions, however, are expected to loosen up railroad conditions at once. The Lyric Theatre and several other business places are burning wood and large supplies of this fuel are being put in by domestic users as well. The gas situation is critical in Traverse City and some other points but the local plant has not had as much trouble as might be expected. Fewer demands for help were made on City Manager George Johnston today than Tuesday. He has cared for all who applied for help.
March 10, 1970
Some man may be pretty well outfitted today with shirts and pants, providing he selected the right sizes. A rack containing approximately two dozen shirts and pants were stolen from Lundgren Cleaners sometime during Monday night. City police report that someone broke into the Secretary of State License Bureau on W. Cass St. during the night and then went through a doorway into the adjacent building occupied by Lundgren Cleaners. Nothing was found to have been taken from the License Bureau. At the cleaners, an empty cash register was taken in addition to the clothing. The theft was discovered this morning about 7 by persons reporting to work.
March 10, 1995
A grant from a new Michigan program could provide the seed money for improving the canal between lakes Cadillac and Mitchell. Commerce Department Director Arthur Ellis announced Cadillac received one of 133 grants from the Michigan Equity program, a new program to help cities revitalize their communities. Cadillac will receive $37,000. “That’s fantastic,‘ said Pete Stalker, assistant city manager. “I just applied for that in January.‘ Stalker said dredging the canal and building a new retaining wall will cost about $152,000. An earlier grant application for $73,000 through the Department of Natural Resources was not funded. “We’re going to have to look long and hard at our capital improvements budget for the upcoming year,‘ Stalker said. “The council feels the canal is an important need.‘ If the city can justify funding the balance of the project, Stalker said construction could be completed this year. The canal has been in need of repairs for several years. Because of narrowness and shallow areas, it is difficult for two boats to pass each other. Plans call for dredging the canal to about five feet, considered navigable depth, the full width of the canal. A retaining wall like the one on the south side of the canal will be installed on the north side. In addition, about 1,500 feet of a three-foot wide sidewalk will be constructed along the north side of the canal. Tie-up facilities will provide increased dockage.
