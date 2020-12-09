Dec. 9, 1920
In refutation of the story that farmers are warehousing potatoes for higher prices Manager A.B. Large of the Michigan Potato Growers Exchange here, which handles a big portion of the Wolverine crop, points out that the movement of Michigan tubers this year is 20 per cent in excess of last seasons' shipments. "All of our stations are shipping as fast as they can get cars," said Manager Large today. "The Pennsylvania System recently promised me 50 cars daily in a few weeks and this amount of rolling stock will greatly relieve present congestion in the warehouses. "The Exchange is rolling about 40 cars a day and the movement is as steady as the car situation will permit. In November the local Exchange marketed 630 cars." Michigan potatoes demand a premium over the tubers of any other state east of the Mississippi River owing to their excellent quality from the sandy soils and the graded brands which the Exchange handles. This makes possible the selling price which the Exchange gets. Maine is the only eastern state which could claim better potatoes than Michigan but the Maine supply is all exhausted before coming west of Buffalo, thus not conflicting with Michigan's markets. The officials of the Exchange look for somewhat stronger prices in the near future from the natural operation of the laws of demand and supply. Owing to money conditions in the big city consuming centers the brokers are buying from hand to mouth. Many dealers let several days demurrage pile up on cars owing to financial stringency. Cadillac potato dealers say that it is a mistaken idea that the growers are holding back the crop to support a failing market because the shipment figures show that the crop is rolling rapidly.
Dec. 9, 1970
A work shortage has hit employees of two of Osceola County's largest industries. Evart Products Co., the largest employer in the tri-county area, with 750 employees, will close its doors for two weeks because of a lack of work, according to Assistant Personnel Manager Darrell Boyce. He said the plant will be closed from Dec. 21 to Jan. 4. Non-salaried employees will receive four days of holiday pay, but no other compensation from the firm, he said. Forty-five workers at the Gardner-Denver plant of Reed City, and 54 at Evart Products were laid off Friday. Gardner-Denver Personnel Manager William Geeseman said 120, about 30 per cent of the work force, have been laid off since Oct. 1. Geeseman said the layoff is temporary but that no date has been set for recalling workers. Boyce said Evart Products did not anticipate any additional layoffs in the near future and that closing the plant for two weeks should help alleviate the work shortage. Officials at two other Reed City firms, Miller Industries and Wolverine World Wide Inc., said they have had no substantial layoffs recently.
Dec. 9, 1995
New management, serious budget cuts and record snowfall have combined to strike a raw nerve in Wexford County Road Commission contract talks. Bargaining with the union is only in its initial phase, according to all sides represented. But there's already been a blizzard of commentary on what will replace the pact that expires at the end of the calendar year. Union officials say the road commission wants to gut language that has been in place for years while virtually eliminating pay raises. Road Commission officials say it's time to revise parts of the contract while holding the line on pay increases. And the snow keeps coming, straining a budget already hurt by an estimated $200,000 in state cuts. In November alone, the Road Commission recorded 40 inches of snow and spent $375,000 to remove it. Last year, the commission spent $257,000 for snow removal during the same period. The result of all factors combined: there have been about as many grievances as snowstorms since Robert Fudge became the new engineer/manager. And morale is not good entering today's second bargaining session. Most grievances are associated with overtime. Fudge said there is a dispute about who should be called when overtime tasks are needed. Employees say it should be based on seniority but Fudge says the current contract says otherwise.
