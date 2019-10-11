Oct. 11, 1919
Of great interest to the people of Wexford County is the purchase of 600 acres of land in Sheridan Township, Mason County, from H.W. Marsh of Manistee by L.H. Scolbey, who has for the past two years been selling sheep to farmers of Western Michigan. An adjoining tract of 40 acres was also purchased, with the promise of adding more to the ranch later. Mr. Scolbey, who is well known throughout the state as a successful sheep ranchman, states that he is going to demonstrate to the public, his personal faith in Michigan, and declares that there is no place in America so well adapted to the sheep-raising industry as this comparatively new territory of Western Michigan. The newcomer has gone to Omaha for the purpose of purchasing 500 sheep, buying ewes about 6 or 8 years of age, and has estimated that his 600 acres of land will support 1,800 sheep and their lambs next summer.
Oct. 11, 1969
Two trucks from the Cadillac Fire Department raced to Wright and Bond streets at 12:40 a.m. today in response to a false alarm turned in from the box in that area. Fire officials this morning said they could find no one around to explain the alarm. At 6 p.m. Friday, a light fixture in the Sir Shop was damaged when a ballast burned out. The department was called.
Oct. 11, 1994
The defense attorney for one of the defendants in the Reedsburg Dam murder case told a judge he would file a notice on an insanity defense today. Dale Owen Guest Jr., 16, of Hamburg, faces one count of open murder in the July 3 killing of Edgar Mahon, 40, of Ovid, at a remote Missaukee County campsite. The two other defendants in the case have already pleaded guilty to lesser charges. Joshua Hornback, 19, of Hamburg, pleaded guilty last month to second degree murder in the shooting death of Mahon and Mark Allen, 33, of Lansing. Derrick Kocik, 19, of Brighton pleaded guilty to two counts of being an accessory after the fact to a felony, for helping to hide the bodies. As part of their plea bargains, Kocik and Mahon agreed to testify at Guest’s trial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.