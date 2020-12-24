Dec. 24, 1920
Unless there should be an epidemic elsewhere in the state with the resultant danger of infection brought in from outside sources, it is not believed there will be many cases of influenza in Cadillac this year. This is the opinion of the City Health Officer, Dr. D. Ralston, who at the request of the State Health Department, took cultures of the throats of one hundred persons from different parts of the city and who has received a negative report on the cultures. In a letter to Dr. Ralston from C.C. Young, director of laboratories and assistant collaborating epidemiologist of the United States Public Health Service, it is explained that there were no infectious germs found in the Cadillac specimens. The letter says: "The one hundred cultures examined showed no definite bacteriology. There was no prevalence of the types of streptococci that are associated with acute respiratory infections. There is absolutely no similarity between the organisms recovered last year prior to the epidemic of influenza." Several representative cities in the state were selected by the state health officers for the purpose of making a survey of conditions and avoiding if possible a recurrence of the deadly flu. Health officers in these cities were asked to procure cultures of one hundred throats and the percentage of positive and negative analyses could thus be accurately ascertained. Dr. Ralston took cultures from 60 employees of the Acme Motor Truck plant, picked at random from the factory and representing many sections of the city. The remaining 40 were taken from throats of high school students, as being also representative individuals. The report from the state department is very gratifying, says Dr. Ralston and corroborated his earlier prediction that Cadillac was not harboring much dormant disease.
Dec. 24, 1970
The New Year's Baby Contest of 1936 winner in Cadillac has been found. Saturday, in announcing the 1971 contest, the Evening News carried additional information concerning winners of the similar contest conducted for 1936. The story mentioned that the Evening News has been unable to locate the winners of the 1936 contest. However, through many telephone calls and cooperation of a family member, the former Shirley Mongar was located later in the day. Shirley, now Mrs. Gordon Falor, was born at 5:30 a.m., Jan. 3, 1936 to become Cadillac's first baby of that year. She was the third place winner in the overall contest sponsored by the Cadillac Evening News as she followed births in Mesick and Lake City. Mrs. Falor was one of the five children, born to Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Mongar. She is now the mother of five children, two girls and three boys. She lives with her husband and children at 1609 Sixth Ave.
Dec. 24, 1995
When Randy Adlam started as Wexford County juvenile officer 10 years ago, he usually worked with about 10 youth at a time on probation from court. Now he averages about 50. "Things have skyrocketed in the past 10 years," he said. The number of juvenile cases assigned to the county Department of Social Services for special treatment programs has also increased, from 7-10 when Adlam started, to about 30 now. The increase also shows up in figures from Wexford County Probate Court. Those records show juvenile offenses jumped from 53 in 1984 to 138 last year, an increase of 160%. County population grew only about 5% for a comparable period, between the 1980 and 1990 census reports. "There's no doubt by any measure that juvenile crime has doubled in Wexford County over the past 10 years," said Wexford County Probate Judge Kenneth Tacoma. Luckily, most juvenile crimes are of the non-violent, less serious type, Tacoma said. Statistics indicate an alarming increase, but statistics can be misleading, he pointed out. For instance, the Kids Count figures show an increase of 240% in Wexford County juvenile violent crime arrests from 1980 to 1990. However, as Kids Count officials caution in their report, "any changes in small numbers of events may cause large ... percentage changes in rates." The actual number of Wexford County juveniles arrested for violent crime was two in 1980 and seven in 1990, Kids Count states. But serious juvenile crimes, including felonies, are increasing. "We do have more of the assaultive-type behaviors going on," Adlam said. Most juvenile assaults don't involve weapons, he said, but some do. In the past year he has dealt with a juvenile shooting case, and just two or three months ago, three juveniles were involved in a stabbing, he said. Most Wexford County juveniles caught carrying guns have gotten them from their homes, without their parents knowing, Adlam said. Another disturbing trend is that more younger juveniles are getting in trouble with the law and coming to juvenile probation," Adlam said. "I'm not sure why it's happening, but we're tending to see more 9, 10, 11-year-olds," he said. "Typically when you see kids that age, you're going to be working with them over the next several years."
