April 26, 1922
William Keiler of North Park, was arrested Tuesday by the police on a charge of driving an automobile while intoxicated. It is alleged Keiler ran into Ben Long’s car near “Pop Corn John’s” vehicle Sunday afternoon. The trial has been set for Saturday at 9 a.m. and in the meantime Mr. Keiler is at liberty on $300 bail.
April 26, 1972
Faith, or the lack of it, in the Department of Natural Resources seems to be a personal thing and eight members of the Wexford County Board of Commissioners Monday funneled approval of a resolution to ban shooting of antlerless deer. All board members expressed themselves to one degree or another on the merits of the DNR’s deer management program before adopting a resolution paralleling one issued in Ogemaw County. Commissioner Harry McNitt quoted from a statewide publication, indicating that most of the Upper Peninsula counties and all but Benzie, Wexford and Osceola counties in the northwest portion of the Lower Peninsula had taken action to prohibit the hunting of antlerless deer in their counties. On at least a couple other occasions, the county board has taken similar action to ban hunting of antlerless deer only to have DNR and state law officials point out the illegality of their actions. Attorney General Frank Kelley has ruled that ordinances with the hunting bans, adopted by counties, would not be legal. The Wexford board considered an ordinance but took action instead on a resolution with copies to be sent to various state officials, including Gov. William Milliken, and representatives.
April 26, 1997
Just because Lake County commissioners OK’d the idea of a racetrack in Luther doesn’t mean Michigan will give up its land so easily. Developer Phil Parmelee proposed a motorsports complex on 1,500 acres of state land near Two Mile Road. The idea was approved by the Newark Township board April 14 and county commissioners on Wednesday. Parmelee next must go before Department of Natural Resources officials. Without knowing exact locations of Parmelee’s proposal, Gary Hartsuff, of the DNR’s real estate division, was “99 percent sure” the department would “say no.” If the site is undedicated, meaning without future DNR plans, or it includes some privately-owned acreage, Hartsuff said the proposal might be considered. “We’re not going to just give away state land because it’s there,” he said. Parmelee could offer a “land exchange,” buying up state land with the condition that the same amount of acreage is made available elsewhere. “If he wants 300 acres, then we want 300 acres,” Hartsuff said. “That’s fine if he’s willing to do that.” Parmelee is unsure if his proposed site is dedicated state property. “We’ve talked with retired DNR people who don’t know of any plans the DNR has of that area,” he said. As for a land exchange, Parmelee found that in line with a “cumbersome” government. “To me it’s a land purchase, from the DNR’s point of view, it’s an exchange. They can take the money they get for the land and go out and buy land elsewhere.” Parmelee’s proposed complex was also approved by Crawford County commissioners March 6 by a 4-2 vote. County chairman Bruce Bretzke voted against it, saying Parmelee’s idea was crowded by “too much snake oil.” “The main problem I had was I can’t get my questions answered. There are too many unanswered questions.” The motorsports complex was rejected in February by Kalkaska County officials. When given a choice between Crawford and Lake counties, Parmlee could offer no definitives but said Crawford was “moving a little bit slower. “With Lake County, I’m very happy with the support of the people,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.