Nov. 10, 1920
The sanitary cleanup of Cadillac, launched Oct. 30 with the visit of state inspectors, is being completed this week by W.J. Remus of Grand Rapids, deputy food commissioner. Deputy Remus announced today that several slaughter houses had been condemned and that notice had been condemned and that notice had been served on the others to clean up at once. He visited some Oct. 30 and inspected others today with Chief Ernest Harris of the local police. The Scheibel and Brown slaughter house in Clam Lake was said by Deputy Remus to be in the most deplorable condition of any he had seen in the state. It must be cleaned up by Thursday or the state will start action, it is stated. The yard is littered with old bones; corn stalks are piled in the killing house; there are piles of rotting offal outside the door that must have been there for at least two months, the officer say; the floor and yard are dirty and the floor is covered with dried blood. Bad odors hang over the place and all indications pointed to careless and neglectful use, Deputy Remus stated this noon. The slaughter house of J.B. Gardner in Haring Township is full of sink holes in the yard and has bad floors. The repairs ordered by Deputy Remus have not been made but as this house is to be replaced by a modern one the cleanup time has been extended. These two places were condemned today. Others were condemned including that on the Roy Payne farm. Notice was served on Fredhal and Roewer that the Ernest slaughter house in Haring must be improved. The floors particularly are in bad condition there, the state officer said. "The state means business," said Deputy Remus, "We are through warning these offenders and plan to take strict legal action. The use of sulphates in preserving nearly spoiled meat is contrary to law and we will arrest offenders. Meat dealers also were warned that it is against the law to water oysters. I have told the local police that I will attend to any such offenses they report." Deputy Remus complimented Cadillac grocers and fruit dealers on one point. He said he had noted this summer that this was practically the only city he visited where he did not have to enforce the state regulation for having fruit and vegetable displays at least 18 inches above the sidewalk to eliminate the dog nuisance. Regarding Cadillac's milk supply, Deputy Remus said his report on the local dairies probably would be available Wednesday. He said that as far as rich milk was concerned, Cadillac samples are above the average in butter fat. Many dairy barns here must be cleaned up, however, or the state will cut off such dealers from selling their milk. Deputy Remus plans to enlist the local police in a system of regular inspections to keep the local milk supply up to the proper point. Some Cadillac milk samples showed bacteria count as high as 2,700,000, Mr. Remus said, whereas the usual allowance for this test is only 150,000 bacteria. A few Cadillac samples were exceptionally clean, however, registering only 10,000 bacteria count in raw milk. The attention of the state health authorities was called to Cadillac by the Rotary Club which asked inspectors here.
Nov. 10, 1995
That a tar-like substance has been bubbling to the surface along the shore and into Lake Cadillac for many years is no secret to city officials and some north shore residents. That the tar is a by-product of Cadillac's early logging industry is also no secret. The oozing, black substance has been just a smelly, sticky fact of life for residents who live in nice homes along Lake Cadillac, near the waterfront dead end of Sunset Lane. State officials believe it's about time the stinky, possibly dangerous mess is cleaned up. The Department of Environmental Quality has completed initial testing of the tar that has risen to surface, and is asking for $200,000 in state fiscal year 1997 for removal of the known pockets of tar and a "limited scoping" to define additional areas of tar removal. "Anytime we have a situation like this, we need a full assessment to say what the full detrimental health effects are," said Steve Cunningham of the DEQ in Cadillac. "We don't have a feel for how large the problem is. We hear rumors that the tar is bubbling up here and there. You hear about the state spending money to clean up contamination out in the middle of nowhere, and question why. This site is located near a number of residences and at one of the area's best natural resources, Lake Cadillac. This is an appropriate place for public funds to be spent." In the summary of potential health risks and danger to the environment the tar presents, the DEQ's site manager Brad Slater said the lake water quality has not be substantially affected, but some potentially dangerous chemicals have been found in the tar itself. "MDNR has sampled the tar substance and the surface waters in contact with the one exposed tar area. Although sampling has been limited, there does not appear to be an exceedance of the surface water quality criteria for the protection of aquatic life," the report reads. Residents close to the tar bubbling sites are not all in agreement that the tar needs to be removed. They speak of kids playing with the stuff, scraping it off their shoes, with no apparent ill effects over the many decades. They speak of eating apples from a tree growing with tar bubbling near its roots. They speak of the shallow wells many have sunk that run brown and stinky, used to water their lawns and gardens (the residents have city water in their homes). But, again, no ill effects. City officials have also known about the tar for many years. Each year, the city dumps sand on tar where it bubbles up in the middle of Sunset Lane. The city also ran into the tar deposits when it put a new water line through the area.
