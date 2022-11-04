Today in history: state drops suit against Cadillac Plating Co. over contaminants

Nov. 4, 1932
William A. Comstock, Democratic candidate for governor, who “dropped in” to Cadillac Wednesday after the plane in which he was riding made a forced landing on account of snow, spent about two hours here, leaving shortly after noon. He was taken to Clare by Henry Miltner, presidential elector on the Democratic ticket, and from that place obtained other motor transportation to Ann Arbor. The two pilots of the plane, George Murphy and Ralph Snoke of Detroit, hopped off in the craft shortly after 3:00 o’clock, when the atmosphere cleared.
Nov. 4, 1972
The State of Michigan dropped action today on a suit initiated in 1971 by the Department of Natural Resources against the former Cadillac Plating Co. operator and landlord of the property. Leon Bellanger, operator, and Vernon Sherman, owner of the property, were charged with improperly stored toxic substances and that the pair had failed to adequately control the polluting contents of wastes discharged into ground waters. Cyanide and chromium, used in plating operations, were stored outside in steel drums that would corrode and leak the solution into the ground possibly affecting water, according to the charges. The State of Michigan preferred to drop court action and the case was dismissed.
Nov. 4, 1997
Legal documents refer to a $395,000 downtown property to be sold by the City of Cadillac as a commercial building. Future owners Rick and Tammy Grant, however, also see it as a bridge. “If we’re to grow, we need to make this kind of move,” said Rick J. Grant. He and his wife, Tammy, owners of R.J. Grant’s men’s clothing, 109 N. Mitchell, will buy the former H.L. Green Building, 105-111 S. Mitchell. The Cadillac City Council approved the land contract purchase agreement by unanimous vote at Monday’s regular meeting. City attorney David McCurdy said both sides anticipate a Dec. 1 closing. The Grants believe that their store’s continued success is linked to the past but that they cannot rely on tradition for survival. “Through the years, we have built ‘family’ by earning trust,” Rick Grant said. “People know that we can take care of them; we do fitting and tailoring here. We serve the grandchildren of customers I have known since the 1970s. In the last 2-3 years, however, a lot of new faces have come to town. We can’t take it for granted.” Grant said that the opportunity to own a building (the Grants have leased space from Lee Brown since 1990; Rick has been in menswear since 1970, when he worked at Ray’s Clothing Den) would help ensure that the store remains in Cadillac. “It’s great to hear from other cities, to know that our business is something people would seek to have,” Grant said. “We’ve been though our ‘shock’ in Cadillac, however; we feel confident about the future here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.