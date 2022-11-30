Today in history: state officers get bootlegger in his taxicab

Nov. 30, 1922
Leonard “Shorty” Fiske, taxicab bootlegger, was arrested the night before Thanksgiving by Troopers Mitchell and Fletcher of the state police. Charged with having liquor in his possession, he is the first important member of Cadillac’s whiskey ring to land in a cell. Fiske was far from the boastful “bad man” when he appeared in court today. He was very meek and absolutely at sea as to what to do, having no counsel. The first attempt he made to take a stand, while the officers were trying to find out whether he wanted an examination instead of being bound over directly to circuit court, was an attempt to quibble that he didn’t have “personal” possession of the liquor he threw away when the officers caught him. Recorder E.J. Millington promptly put his mind at rest on that score, pointing out that he was charged with “unlawfully transporting and having in his possession two pints of beer and one pint of homemade whiskey.” Fiske didn’t know whether he wanted an examination or a lawyer, and he apparently didn’t dare say a word when the officers tried to find out his desires, so he was recorded as asking an examination and held under $500 bail for an examination in Recorder’s Court. Fiske was caught with a woman in front of his residence at 905 Wheeler St., so he had his holiday meal with Sheriff Charles H. Nixon. He put up quite a scrap against the officers but was subdued and put in handcuffs while the mysterious woman in the fur coat fled down the street.
Nov. 30, 1972
A 35-foot spruce tree was headed downtown this morning on a city truck and city crews were scheduled to mount it on the southeast corner of Mitchell and Harris streets where it was slated to spend the Christmas season. The job wasn’t as simple as it sounds. The tree has a base spread of some 16-18 feet and is full and bushy. Crewmen estimated its weight at about 4,000 pounds. The tree was donated to the city by Raymond and Greg Modders of Cadillac Auto Parts. It stood on the northeast corner of the firm’s property on M-55 and Crosby Road. The trunk of the tree had to be shaved a bit to get it into the mounting hole in the concrete alongside Clark’s Store. One of the crewmen quipped that it looked like it might be necessary to cut a “tunnel” in the tree’s branches so people could use the sidewalk along the building. This afternoon’s schedule calls for decorating the big tree with strings of lights, and these will be illuminated as soon as they are ready. When the tree was cut and the crane swung into place to put it onto the long-bed truck, crewmen found it necessary to build a saw-horse-like structure to hold the top of the tree up to stop branch breakage. The tree will grace the heart of the shopping center throughout the Christmas shopping season.
Nov. 30, 1997
Will the traditional day-after-Thanksgiving shopping rush become a thing of the past? Probably not in the near future, say local merchants. “People like the excitement,” said Alan Hurley, manager of Wal-Mart on North Mitchell. “All the retailers run good specials, run good ads and people seem to enjoy being a part of the crowd.” Hurley said that Wal-Mart has high expectations for the new Garth Brooks CD, “Sevens,” which was released Tuesday. They are also hoping to have enough “virtual pets,” pocket or keychain LCD-type dogs, cats or dinosaurs that ask their owners to respond with a button push, in stock. “We often sell out of them,” said Hurley. The Japanese novelty sells for $10-15. Don’t look for “Postal,” a computer game by Running with Scissors of Tucson, which features a berserk shooter who kills innocent bystanders. Wal-Mart refuses to sell it.
